OKX Strengthens Partnership with Tribeca Festival in Second Consecutive Year as Event's Presenting Partner

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center renamed "OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC" for festival

OKX to host Web3 panel on 13 June with the McLaren F1 team's Zak Brown and Lando Norris

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a global-leading Web3 technology company, and Tribeca Festival today announced details of OKX's second consecutive sponsorship of the Tribeca Festival.

The collaboration combines the power of OKX's global reach, extensive brand partnerships and growing Web3 ecosystem, including the OKX Wallet, with Tribeca Festival's renowned creative network, to unlock new opportunities, break barriers, and increase equity for creators through technological innovations, such as cryptocurrency, Web3, and the metaverse.

For the duration of the Festival, OKX will be the official name sponsor of the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, which will be renamed "The OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center."

In addition, OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown, and McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris will participate in a panel on June 13 at the Tribeca Festival titled, "Need for Speed: How Technology Powers Change in Sports, Movies, and Crypto."

Rafique will also deliver a speech on the growing importance of marketing and brand storytelling in the cryptocurrency space as OKX doubles down on Web3 innovation, global partnerships, and growth in new markets while others in the industry scale back.

Throughout the Festival, OKX will outline its view of how Web3 can empower creators, including through the use of its Tribeca Festival NFT pass and by providing attendees with access to a Games & Immersive Experience lounge.

Tribeca Enterprises Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jane Rosenthal said: "Web3 technology is transforming the way we create and consume, from how art & entertainment is funded to how it is experienced. Now in year two, our partnership with OKX showcases how Tribeca Festival is weaving technology into culture and the creator economy. As we further our collaboration with OKX, we look forward to uncovering new creative avenues made possible by emerging technologies."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We believe that Web3 technology can foster, protect and empower creators in the years ahead. Tribeca Festival is more than a red carpet event - it's a chance for creators to come together and discuss the future of arts, culture and entertainment. Web3 is inseparable from this discussion, and at OKX we are committed to developing the tools for everyone to become a creator in this brave new world."

The latest details of the partnership come on the heels of OKX's "The System Needs a Rewrite" global brand campaign, which advocates for a new Web3-enabled paradigm to replace existing centralized systems. OKX's expanded Web3 offerings include: OKX Wallet , DEX , NFT Marketplace , and Web3 Earn .

About OKX

A global leading technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

