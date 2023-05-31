Info-Tech Research Group Reveals Its LIVE 2023 IT Conference Keynote Speakers

Info-Tech LIVE provides attendees with practical insights to drive technology-led transformations, impact business outcomes, and accelerate their professional careers. The first round of anticipated speakers for the September conference has been announced.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced some of the highly anticipated keynote speakers who will be headlining its annual three-day conference, Info-Tech LIVE. The event, set to take place September 19 to 21, 2023, will be hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Info-Tech LIVE is designed for IT executives who make technology decisions, influence the institutional adoption of technology, and drive innovation. The agenda includes prominent industry speakers, case studies, workshops, and engaging and informative one-on-one sessions with research analysts.

"We are thrilled to bring together an extraordinary lineup of keynote speakers. These individuals represent the pinnacle of expertise in their respective fields," says Gord Harrison, senior vice president of research and advisory at Info-Tech Research Group. "This year's attendees will be immersed in an environment where ideas and connections thrive, where innovation takes center stage, and where the impact of AI and exponential IT will be fully explored."

Special Keynote Speakers for LIVE 2023:

Geoffrey Hinton – Godfather of AI and Deep Learning Pioneer

An icon in the field of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton has been instrumental in shaping the way we understand and implement deep learning today. His pioneering work in neural networks led to a paradigm shift in the field of machine learning, and his later research helped launch the modern era of deep learning.

His awards include the David E. Rumelhart Prize, the IJCAI Award for Research Excellence, the Killam Prize for Engineering, the IEEE Frank Rosenblatt Medal, the NSERC Herzberg Gold Medal, the IEEE James Clerk Maxwell Gold Medal, the NEC C&C Prize, the BBVA Frontiers of Knowledge Award, the Honda Prize, and the Turing Award, the highest honor in computer science.

Hinton is currently a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, Department of Computer Science.

Janelle Shane – Research Scientist, Author, and 2019 Ted Fellow

Janelle Shane's AI humor blog, AIweirdness.com, looks at the strange side of artificial intelligence. She has been featured in the New York Times, The Atlantic, WIRED, Popular Science, All Things Considered, and Slate. In 2019, she was named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business.

Her TED talk, "The Danger of AI is Weirder Than You Think," is a funny and insightful look at the nature of machine learning algorithms. Her book, You Look Like a Thing and I Love You: How AI Works and Why It's Making the World a Weirder Place, uses cartoons and humorous pop-culture experiments to look inside the minds of the algorithms that run our world, making artificial intelligence and machine learning accessible and entertaining.

Shane received her BS in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University, her MPhil in Physics from the University of St. Andrews, and her PhD from the University of California San Diego.

Ray Kurzweil – Bestselling Author, Pioneering Inventor, and Futurist

Ray Kurzweil is one of the world's leading inventors, thinkers, and futurists, with a 30-year track record of accurate predictions. Called "the restless genius" by The Wall Street Journal and "the ultimate thinking machine" by Forbes magazine, he was named one of the top entrepreneurs by Inc. magazine, which described him as the "rightful heir to Thomas Edison." PBS selected him as one of the "sixteen revolutionaries who made America."

Ray received a Grammy Award for outstanding achievements in music technology; he is the recipient of the National Medal of Technology, was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, holds 21 honorary doctorates, and has honors from three US presidents.

He is a co-founder of Singularity University and a principal researcher at Google, where he is their "AI Visionary" looking at the long-term implications of technology and society.

Chris Barton – Founder and Creator of Shazam, Entrepreneur, Inventor, and Tech Investor.

Chris Barton's best-known creation is Shazam, the app that changed the way the world discovers music. The app lets people identify songs out of thin air from anywhere they are – nothing short of pure magic. With over 2 billion downloads, Shazam is a global phenomenon and Apple's sixth-largest acquisition.

Barton holds 12 patents and played key roles in the early days of Google and Dropbox. He believes his dyslexia helps him uncover novel solutions to obstacles and achieve audacious goals.

In his speeches, Barton shares his "Start From Zero" thinking method of questioning assumptions and challenging conventional wisdom. His remarkable storytelling captivates audiences and inspires them to make big things happen in their organizations.

Mark Anderson – Chief Executive Officer, Strategic News Service & Info-Tech Research Fellow

Mark Anderson is an Info-Tech Research Fellow, the founding CEO of startup Pattern Computer Inc., and the chair of the Future in Review (FiRE) conference. Anderson is also the founder and chair of Strategic News Service and publisher of the weekly SNS Global Report on Technology and the Economy, read by Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Michael Dell, Jeff Bezos, and other technology executives and investors worldwide.

Rob Meikle – Info-Tech Consultant and Speaker, Former CIO of the City of Toronto

A former CIO at the City of Toronto and professional public speaker, Rob Meikle is an inspirational leader and collaborator with deep experience delivering strategic technology solutions that transform and simplify business processes while providing measurable results to improve the customer and end-user experience.

Charl Lombard – Executive Consultant

President of Info-Tech's Digital Transformation Consulting practice, Charl Lombard has 20 years of management consulting and advisory experience serving CEOs, executive teams, and boards of directors on topics of strategy and transformation.

"At Info-Tech 2023, attendees will have unprecedented access to groundbreaking insights and research to navigate some of the most remarkable opportunities of our time," adds Harrison. "We look forward to welcoming all of our speakers, partners, and participants to Las Vegas in September."

The theme of LIVE 2023 will be "Exponential IT," focusing on three key topics – Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation and Innovation, and Leading Through Change. With over 160 sessions, more than 11 renowned speakers, 20 technology keynotes, and sessions dedicated to a Women in IT track, LIVE 2023 is set to be the biggest in the firm's history.

