Gold Kidney Health Plan Partners with Prospect Medical Group to Support Medicare-Eligible Arizona Residents with Chronic Conditions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage Plan offering products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs, announced its partnership with Prospect Medical Group, a leading provider network serving Maricopa County, Arizona.

Gold Kidney and Prospect Medical Group's goal is to provide accessible healthcare choices to support Medicare-eligible Arizona residents with chronic care conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, cardiovascular disease, and end-stage renal disease.

"We are honored to work with Gold Kidney to bring outstanding, personalized care to patients in Arizona," said Jim Brown, CEO, of Prospect Medical Systems. "This partnership is going to help those struggling with chronic conditions by providing care they can be confident in."

With over 450,000 members and 19 IPAs in Arizona, California, and Texas, Prospect has a proven record of experience in managing healthcare services. Focusing on high-quality care, Prospect, and its subsidiaries have earned an Elite Status from America's Physician Groups (APG) Standards of Excellence Survey yearly for the past decade and have been awarded a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Accreditation for Population Health for their kidney disease and heart failure programs. This partnership will allow both healthcare companies to expand their footprint and ensure Arizona residents have access to a high-quality network of physicians.

Gold Kidney Health Plan was created by over 100 nephrologists after years of treating and listening to their patients suffering from chronic diseases. Their objective has been - and continues to be - to provide the needed coverage for these patients, to provide renowned physician care, affordable treatments, and ease of mind when it comes to healthcare.

With Gold Kidney, a team of experts collaborates to determine a personalized care plan to address each member's unique needs. The members can then choose from a wide network of physicians, including Prospect Medical's, for a primary care physician and a nephrologist. In addition, a nurse care manager will be directly assigned to help explain the members' coverage and provide additional knowledge.

"We are excited to partner with Prospect Medical Group in caring for the underserved kidney patients today," said Dave Firdaus, CEO of Gold Kidney. "We believe this partnership will further promote Gold Kidney's mission to enhance the lives of our members through access to high-quality, affordable health care."

About Prospect Medical Group

Prospect Medical Group IPAs are managed by Prospect Medical Systems, a full-service management services organization that develops, implements, and manages a full range of support services. To learn more about Prospect or to select a primary care physician, visit www.prospectmedical.com.

Media Contact:

Gary Hopkins

Gary@BlancoHopkins.com

About Gold Kidney of Arizona (Gold Kidney Health Plan)

Gold Kidney of Arizona is a Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plan with a Medicare contract to offer coverage to individuals diagnosed with Diabetes, Heart Failure, Cardiovascular Disease, and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). www.goldkidney.com

Media Contact:

Sandra Howe

publicrelations@goldkidney.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gold Kidney Health Plan