DuPont Performance Building Solutions & Corian® Design Highlight 41% Reduction in GHG Emissions

WILMINGTON, Del., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design achieved a 41% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions over the last three years, as demonstrated in their 2023 Sustainability Progress Report released today. This accomplishment supports the business' sustainability commitment to partner with customers and the building industry to help drive whole life carbon of buildings to zero, advance circularity of building materials, and utilize safer chemistries, to realize a shared vision of sustainability within the built environment.



As a highlighted in the report, this significant reduction in GHG emissions was enabled by product innovation that has delivered low embodied carbon products to the market, including low Global Warming Potential (GWP) Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam Insulation and Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Series extruded polystyrene foam insulation. These reformulations advanced the business's progress against its commitment to reduce GHG emissions from operations by 75 percent by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline, and support DuPont's overall Acting on Climate Goal, while also helping DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design customers advance their climate action goals.

"We know the important role that the built environment plays in addressing the collective climate crisis, and we are thrilled to have made such strong progress against our climate action goal," said Shawn Hunter, Global Sustainability Director for DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design. "I'm proud of our teams and colleagues whose hard work drove this progress over the past three years. In this decade of critical climate action, we also know that a GHG emissions gap to 1.5°C exists today, and we are committed to continuing to innovate as if our future depends on it. Because it does, now more than ever."



Across the company, DuPont saw a 35 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of 2022 in, surpassing its 2030 goal of a 30 percent reduction by 2030, from a 2019 baseline, eight years ahead of schedule as highlighted in DuPont's 2023 Sustainability Report. As a result of this accelerated progress, DuPont has set a new ambitious 2030 climate goals of a 50 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline. DuPont also set a new 2030 Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25 percent in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life treatment of sold products by 2030 from a 2020 base year.



DuPont's 2030 emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). This reinforces DuPont's alignment with the Paris Agreement and aligns our aspirations with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

For more details, or to read the DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design 2023 Sustainability Progress Report in its entirety, click here.

