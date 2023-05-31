Crocs, Inc. to Present at Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

