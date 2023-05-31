Arcfield awarded more than $158M in classified systems engineering and integration work

CHANTILLY, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a U.S. government services and mission support provider, announced today that it was awarded multiple classified systems engineering and integration contracts to support U.S. government customers. Award notifications were delivered during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and have a collective value of more than $158 million.

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

This work includes the enterprise engineering, integration, and verification and validation of space and ground systems, infrastructure, and mission applications both in development and operation.

"Arcfield has been trusted to support some of our nation's most critical space-related and national security missions for more than six decades," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We are honored to extend our long-standing relationship with the Intelligence Community as we work together to pioneer innovative systems and solutions through investments in digital engineering, high-fidelity satellite analysis and multi-cloud optimization."

Arcfield provides adaptable solutions to customers across the defense, intelligence and federal civilian spectrum. As a leader in systems engineering and integration, Arcfield delivers: acquisition planning; model-based systems engineering; modeling, simulation and analysis; requirements engineering; strategic planning and development; systems architecture development; and independent verification and validation for government programs.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full life cycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,300 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

