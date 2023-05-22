Nobu Hospitality Expands into Lisbon

Nobu Hospitality set to open its first hotel and restaurant in Portugal

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is pleased to announce its expansion into Portugal marking another significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Lisbon is the first stage of Nobu Hospitality's planned expansion into Portugal which is part of the group's global growth strategy. With its distinctive blend of luxury, culinary innovation, and immersive guest experiences, Nobu Hospitality continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.

The first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Portugal will be situated in the heart of Lisbon, on the famed Avenida da Liberdade. This prestigious address, renowned for its luxury boutiques and distinct 19th century architecture, offers discerning travelers direct access to the city's upscale retail, five-star restaurants, and key cultural landmarks. The district of Baixa, the trendy neighborhood of Chiado, and the famous São Jorge Castle, are only a short walk away, making this location the perfect base to explore all that the city has to offer.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are thrilled to be opening our first hotel and restaurant in Portugal, and it is fitting that Lisbon is our first venture into the destination. With its rich history, vibrant food scene, and impressive neoclassical architecture, Lisbon is the ideal destination for our brand. We look forward to bringing the Nobu brand to Lisbon as part of our Portugal growth strategy."

