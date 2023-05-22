BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc) Wins Stage One of the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2023 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition

BBCetc was awarded $50,000 in prize money to catalyze relationships and develop Growth Accelerator Partnerships

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced BBCetc as a Stage One winner for the 2023 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. BBCetc will receive a $50,000 cash prize to build a strategic partnership network that will support the launch, growth, and scale of woman-owned STEM/R&D-focused small businesses across the country.

Winners of Stage One were selected through a multi-tier review panel process with experts in entrepreneurship, business, innovation, and strategic planning both inside and outside of the federal government. Applications and pitch videos were reviewed by expert judges who selected 40 awardees from the 355 applications submitted.

"The partnerships developed by BBCetc in Stage One will be the key to identifying the most promising female entrepreneurs for Stage Two. The broad reach of the collaborators assembled for this project will allow us to identify women-owned businesses across many technology sectors and geographies. We are excited to leverage the strength of our partners to help build and scale these high-potential companies" according to Jerry Hollister, Senior Principal Consultant

BBCetc will compete for an additional $50,000 to $150,000 State Two prize later this summer. If awarded, this will continue the highly successful Catalyst Advantage Network formed by BBCetc as a result of the SBA 2021 Catalyst Award.

The Catalyst Advantage Network will equip and nurture women innovators to thrive in male-dominated technical fields. Qualified women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in two proven programs that are designed to advance early-stage technical innovation: Capita3 "Leader Launch" and BBCetc's personalized 1:1 SBIR/STTR proposal development coaching. These programs will give participants both leadership tools and access to non-dilutive R&D funding to advance their technologies at no cost to them.

For more information about the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, please visit wwww.sbir.gov/accelerators.

About BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting

Established in 1990, BBCetc helps deliver life-changing technology innovations by providing every client with every advantage to help them secure non-dilutive funding and build sustainable businesses. BBCetc is a premier SBIR/STTR resource that trains and consults with a wide range of clients from individual companies and entrepreneurs to universities, SBDC's and tech-based economic development organizations across the U.S. For more information, please visit bbcetc.com.

