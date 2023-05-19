Sony Electronics Introduces New Car AV Receiver and Power Amplifiers

The brand launches several new products for Sony's Mobile ES™ that will deliver superior in-car entertainment and redefine the driving experience

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest additions to its Mobile ES™ lineup,1 including car AV receiver XAV-9000ES and power amplifiers XM-8ES and XM-6ES. Like all the previous Mobile ES™ products, the new models feature high-resolution audio with pure detail that brings studio-quality sound right to your car.

XAV-9000ES (PRNewswire)

The XAV-9000ES offers a sleek, high definition 6.75-inch touchscreen showcasing hi-res audio and visual, perfect for customers who are looking for a premium quality media receiver that could fit their cars' double DIN space, allowing for seamless, sleek and flush mount installation.

The XM-8ES and XM-6ES, which are sister products of the already released XM-5ES, -4ES, -1ES, will be perfect for users with more versatile needs. These amplifiers offer increased number of inputs/outputs in compact size, which will help with customers installing with small footprints.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate the driving experience and we know that music and overall audio environment are very important to our customers," said Kaz Makiyama, Vice President of Personal Entertainment, Sony Electronics Inc. "With superior quality sound, customization, and high-resolution graphical interface, we are bringing unmatched audio and visual entertainment to drivers and passengers looking for an upgraded in-car experience."

XAV-9000ES Feature Highlights:

Flush Surface 6.75-Inch HD1280x720 Capacitive Touchscreen : Our first double-DIN Mobile ES™ media receiver features a new 6.75 inch (17.1 cm) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720-pixel resolution. It offers crisp detail, higher brightness and contrast for a superior in-car experience.

High-Resolution Audio Compatible: Enjoy the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound. The 9000ES supports a variety of high-resolution audio codecs including native 192 kHz / 24-bit WAV, FLAC, ALAC audio files, and DSD (22.4MHz) files via 192 kHz / 24-bit PCM conversion. LDAC enables Bluetooth® streaming of all these codecs with exceptional sound quality 2 .

ESS Digital-to-Analog Converter : Experience the same caliber of sound usually reserved for high-end home audio products, thanks to the ESS DAC chip – a premium converter that provides optimum quality, from all your digital music files. With high performance 32-bit processing and eliminated timing jitter, this D/A converter delivers an unprecedented dynamic range and low harmonic distortion.

Premium 4-ch Class A/B Amplif ier: Giving unmatched audio quality to the built-in amplifier, a dedicated power circuit is designed for each of the left and right channels, while an overall amplifier block includes updated circuit configurations, patterns, and choices of components, minimizing interference. Furthermore, the volume control circuit utilizes a select audio IC with less distortion and noise. The results are smooth highs, tight bass, wide dynamic range, and a more accurate soundstage.

Choices for Optimum Performance: Carefully selected components ensure superb sound quality. The dedicated choke coil features powerful bass while filtering unwanted frequencies, for controlled and dynamic audio reproduction. Audiophile-grade capacitors deliver effortless power for clear and tight bass, while multi-layer polymer capacitors help ensure low overall harmonic distortion and natural sound character.

Anti-Resonance Dual-Layer Chassis: The dual-layer design of the chassis separates analogue and digital circuitry, preventing electromagnetic interference for uncompromised sound quality.

Sound Customization: The 192 kHz / 24-bit DSP offers pristine sound processing and time alignment, 14-band equalizer, and 8-band parametric equalizer. Together with the updated 3-zone crossover, which enables bi-amp front 2-way speaker drive settings, you can dial in the perfect combination of front, rear and subwoofers.

Bi-Amp Front 2-Way Speaker Drive Settings: Designed for front component speaker configurations, this setting lets you apply independent crossover, PEQ and even time-alignment settings to individual drivers in bi-amp front speakers. Now you can customize sound for each component speaker using the same detailed control normally reserved for front and rear speaker groups.

3-Camera Trigger Inputs: Drivers can see the images of up to three connected cameras when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the reverse position or tap the dedicated icons on the home screen. By utilizing the supplied trigger wires, each camera image can be switched on and off, or from one to another automatically by detecting the vehicle's turn signals or sensing compatible signals such as that for a connected front camera. An adjustable parking guide is also available for reverse gear.

Wire-Free Smartphone Connectivity: Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and the supplied GPS antenna, users can leave their smartphone in their pocket and still access full device integration. 3

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® : iPhone ® users will be able to make phone calls, listen to music, send and receive messages, access their favorite apps, get directions with real-time traffic conditions — including third party navigation apps — and so much more directly from the dashboard, all while allowing the driver to stay focused on the road. 4

Wireless Android Auto™: Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car's display. Drivers can talk to Google on Android Auto and stay connected, entertained and informed while keeping their eyes on the road. Just say "Hey Google" or press the voice control button on the 9000ES to get started. 5,6

USB Type-C ® Compatible Rear Connection Terminals: USB Type-C terminal is available for any compatible device, allowing high-current charge up to 3A.

Quick Wake Up: With the quick wake up feature, customers are ready to go right after turning on the ignition. 7

Simple Button Controls: The button design features large keys to seamlessly fit with the sleek display. Access volume, source, sound settings and voice control, for safe and easy operation on the road.

iDatalink ® Maestro ® Compatible : iDatalink ® Maestro ® compatibility connects the 9000ES to the vehicle's onboard computer, turning it into a customized display for factory-equipped functions and features. Users can interact with vehicle infotainment and information directly on the 6.75" touchscreen. 8

Enhanced 5V 3-pre Out Connectivity : For future expandability, the 5V 3-pre out connectivity allows customers to build a full acoustic system, including a newly available stereo subwoofer connection, and a 4-channel stereo amplification for even louder and more powerful sound reproduction.

HD Graphical User Interface: Enhanced for safety and ease of use, it features a high-contrast Mobile ES™ color scheme while customizable wallpaper suits your vehicle and style.

XM-8ES and XM-6ES Power Amplifiers' Feature Highlights:

High-Resolution Audio Compatible: Enjoy the subtlest nuances of studio-quality sound. A range of premium circuit components work together for pitch-perfect sound reproduction, giving every road trip soundtrack it deserves.

Powerful Sound with Astonishing Clarity: Enjoy dynamic sound from the highly efficient class-D amplifiers, boosting your in-car music, providing a variety of speaker configurations of your choice: XM-8ES (100W x 8); XM-6ES (100W x 6), both at 1 kHz and 1 % THD.

Minimal Interference Design: Sony's expertise and long years of engineering experience with digital amplifiers has made it possible to realize a compact and powerful amplifier, with uncompromising sound quality.

Optimized Power Blocks: The power supply block is optimally designed for low-noise, highly efficient electric power transmission, where the DC converter with a toroidal core transformer is chosen for less electro-magnetic interference. To reproduce delicate ultra-high-frequency sound, each channel block and the class-D amplification are all isolated with their own ground circuitry, minimizing any signal interference.

Select Components for Superior Sound: The upgraded inductors with OFC wires are selected for lower internal resistance and improved sound character, while the low impedance electrolytic capacitors contribute to clear and precise sound reproduction.

High-Quality Speaker/Power Terminal: The speaker and power terminal features hex screws, providing a durable method of tightening the wire connections while accepting bare wire or wire ferrules for superior electrical performance and high-quality sound, and safe connection.

Sturdily Built Structures: The rigid, 1.2 mm, cross-braced bottom plate reduces resonance by approximately 50 % and shifts resonance peaks away from the harsh vehicle vibration frequency bands, upgrading damping performance dramatically.

Enhanced Logical Control and Connection Placement: Controls and connections are logically placed for easy understanding and use. The carefully considered layout ensures both intuitive operation and simple installation.

Clear Labels and Values: The redesigned control panel is logically grouped, and clearly labelled for hassle-free setup.

Pricing and Availability:

The XAV-9000ES will have a suggested retail price of $899.99 MSRP USD/$1,399.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase September 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xav9000es

The XM-8ES will have a suggested retail price of $999.99 MSRP USD/$1,299.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase July 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xm8es

The XM-6ES will have a suggested retail price of $899.99 MSRP USD/$1,199.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase July 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/mobile-es-series/p/xm6es

Mobile ES and Mobile ES logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Sony Corporation.



Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.



Wi-Fi connection available for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only.







Apple CarPlay and iPhone and are trademarks of Apple Inc. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay



Active data plan required. USB connection requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and on Android-compatible smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher. Wireless connection available depending on device, country or region. Learn more at: https://support.google.com/androidauto/ . Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Google, Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Download app from Google Play. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.



Less than 8 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed.



® RR and RR2 sold separately. Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit ® Maestro® are registered trademarks of Automotive Data Solutions Inc. MaestroRR and RR2 sold separately. Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/ iDatalinkMaestroare registered trademarks of Automotive Data Solutions Inc.

XM-8ES (PRNewswire)

XM-6ES (PRNewswire)

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

