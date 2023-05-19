LightInTheBox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 26, 2023

LightInTheBox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 26, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, May 26, 2023.

LightInTheBox's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 26, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by going to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030748-hf84u6.html. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 2, 2023. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada: +1-855-883-1031 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Replay PIN: 10030748

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in over 20 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.