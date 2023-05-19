2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Debut on the Big Island, Hawaii

Tacoma's standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces up to 278 horsepower, 317 lb.-ft. of torque.

Available i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain produces 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

All-new Trailhunter is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

Designed, engineered, and assembled for North America .

KONA, Hawaii, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma made its world premiere last night in Pauko, Hawaii, introducing the world to the fourth generation of the best-selling mid-size pickup of the last 18 years. Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ introduced the new truck alongside Tacoma chief engineer Sheldon Brown and CALTY president Kevin Hunter.

"With even more off-road capability and the quality, durability, and reliability that our customers expect along with a host of options for every owner, we're confident that Tacoma will remain the top choice for mid-size pickup buyers when it arrives later this year," says Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ.

The all-new Tacoma is built on Toyota's TNGA-F global truck platform and features an available new multilink rear suspension. Customers have the choice of two new powerful and efficient four-cylinder powertrains and the i-FORCE MAX hybrid that produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Tacoma also introduces the world to the all-new Trailhunter grade that is a factory-developed overlander with integrated components from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Tacoma i-FORCE MAX is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With eleven hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

