Olympus Property Wins 2023 NAA Top Employers Award for Exceptional Workplace

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property, a distinguished full-service multifamily owner and operator, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the winner of the prestigious 2023 National Apartment Association (NAA) Top Employers Award for Large Companies. This remarkable achievement highlights Olympus Property's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional workplace environment, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The NAA Top Employers Award, determined through an anonymous survey to employees, recognizes companies within the multifamily housing sector that excel in fostering outstanding work environments and prioritizing employee satisfaction. This accolade recognizes Olympus Property as a leading employer in the industry, showcasing its dedication to cultivating a culture of workplace excellence. Securing the 2023 NAA Top Employers Award underscores Olympus Property's tireless efforts in building a collaborative and successful workplace that promotes growth. With a strong emphasis on employee well-being and career advancement, the company attracts and retains top talent in the industry.

Chief Operating Officer Wade Madden shares, "We are incredibly proud to receive the prestigious 2023 NAA Top Employers Award, which recognizes our dedication to fostering outstanding work environments and prioritizing our teams. This monumental achievement is a testament to the remarkable culture we have built together, one that promotes collaboration, growth, and excellence. Our talented team members are the driving force behind our success, and we remain committed to continuously raising the bar and maintaining our position as a leading employer in the industry."

Olympus Property is an organization that believes its people are its greatest assets and that every single team member directly contributes to the overall value and success of the company. Winning the NAA Top Employer of the Year award is a direct testament to that mindset. Amidst ever-changing market conditions, Olympus Property remains dedicated to upholding its position as an exemplary employer and looks forward to continuing its efforts in cultivating a workplace that drives innovation, encourages teamwork, and provides professional fulfillment.

About Olympus Property:

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company continues to grow its presence in the multifamily real estate industry, providing residents with a best-in-class living experience and investors strong returns. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets and adding value across the portfolio, which currently represents over 31,000 units under ownership and management. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, and Kentucky.

About NAA:

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 95,000 members representing more than 11.6 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

