THE ICONIC VINOY RESORT AND GOLF CLUB, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION ANNOUNCES OPENING OF THE VINOY SPA

Intimate Spa Designed by Rockwell Group Will Be One of the First Luxury Spas in Downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection welcomes the new Vinoy Spa as part of the luxury resort's highly anticipated renovation. Inspired by the therapeutic qualities of the ocean, the full-service Vinoy Spa embraces a holistic approach to health and well-being, offering coastal-inspired and plant-based therapies in a refined and calming space. The spa and salon specialize in comprehensive holistic treatments that provide a rejuvenating and luxurious wellness experience, including massages, facials, full-body therapies, and nail and hair services.

"Opening the Vinoy Spa further establishes The Vinoy as a luxurious urban resort in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg," says Vanessa Williams, The Vinoy's general manager. "The thoughtfully curated treatment menu and highly trained team of aestheticians and therapists create an experience that elevates the Vinoy Spa into a must-visit destination for relaxation and wellbeing."

As guests enter the elegant spa, designed by the renowned interiors firm Rockwell Group, they are welcomed with calming Naturopathica tea to set the relaxing mood from the start. The spa's refined design combines a dramatic, all-marble check-in desk with natural wood, fluted glass and a soothing, nature-inspired color palette. The result is a sophisticated and serene ambiance that complements the resort's refreshed aesthetic. The Vinoy Spa features four ultraquiet treatment rooms, including one couple's room. Guests are welcome to use the whirlpool, sauna and steam bath to accompany their treatments.

Spa treatments incorporate the latest advancements in natural skincare, including infrared light therapy, cupping massages from Bellabaci, and pioneering holistic ingredients like sea retinol, enhanced broad-spectrum CBD and sustainable sea algae. Marine-infused treatments include the Healing Waters Body Treatment, a ritual that begins with a seawater crystal scrub to rebalance the body's energy flow, followed by a relaxing massage that mimics the ocean's waves with mineral-rich seawater and seaside plant oils. The Floridian Facial Peel combines Vitamin C and Dr. Dennis Gross's high-performance Alpha Beta® Professional Peel System to brighten skin and combat sun damage, with a range of upscale enhancements also offered, including Knesko's gemstone-infused masks. For an integrated holistic experience, the Crystal Energy Face and Body Journey fosters total mind and body rejuvenation using chakra work, gua sha, gemstone facial products and Himalayan salt stones.

The Vinoy Spa provides salon services using Davines and AZ products, offering haircuts, color, styling, therapeutic scalp treatments, keratin red carpet blowouts and bridal styling. Comprehensive nail treatments incorporate the spa's holistic values, utilizing Naturopathica's hydrating manuka honey balm and lemon verbena scrub, as well as all-natural nail polishes from Dazzle Dry.

The Vinoy Spa uses premium skincare products from renowned dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross; PHYTOMER, a French beauty line using sustainable ingredients derived from the sea; and Naturopathica, a botanical skincare brand that addresses beauty from within. All spa products are available for purchase.

Hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Spa guests must be at least 18 years of age to receive massages, body treatments or facials, and to enjoy the Vinoy's wet facilities. Reservations may be made online at https://na.globalspa.marriott.com/tpapk/6797243/home or with one of The Vinoy's spa experience experts at 727.824.8070.

For more information on The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpapk-the-vinoy-resort-and-golf-club-autograph-collection/.

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club , Autograph Collection

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

