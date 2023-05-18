Frē Series is the Summer Essential Every Beach Bag Needs

-Check out these tips and tricks to capture high quality aquatic photos Underwater-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suit up iPhone for surf, sand and sun with Frē Series from OtterBox. On your next beach adventure, ditch the extra gear for a waterproof OtterBox Frē Series protected iPhone.

On your next beach adventure, ditch the extra gear for a waterproof OtterBox Frē Series protected iPhone. (PRNewswire)

Whatever is on the itinerary for this summer, it's time to start planning your gear. Smartphones have evolved into powerhouses that consolidate the vacation packing list. Capture all of the adventures – above water and below it - with Frē Series.

Before jumping in the water, prep your iPhone for capturing the world of summer using Frē Series with these steps:

Install your Frē Series case and close all port covers. Follow instructions to perform a water test if desired before installing the device.

Hit the beach!

Before getting in the water, turn the camera flash off. There are many particles underwater that can reflect the light. The flash will make these particles very bright, and they probably aren't what you're trying to capture.

After turning the flash off, lock the iPhone camera's focus feature. Launch the camera app and press and hold on a focal point. An "AE/AF Lock" banner will appear at the top of the screen, locking focus. Repeat to return focus to its normal setting.

Touchscreens are not responsive underwater, so use the volume button on the iPhone to snap photos and engage video.

Once on dry land, make sure to clear residual water from the optical lens cover of the case. Shake it off or dab it with a clean, dry cloth. Frē Series cases are equipped with an anti-reflective, optical-glass lens cover to make sure photos are crystal clear every time, but a little remaining H2O could degrade above-water pictures.

Frē Series provides worry-free waterproof protection up to one hour at a maximum depth of 2 meters. The built in screen protection keeps scratches at bay and port covers give total 360-degree protection from the sandy, stormy, watery elements.

Plus, Frē Series is MagSafe compatible to easily add accessories onto the case as the perfect travel accessory. OtterBox Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe can be used as a power bank to charge your device while finding new summer adventures. Keep essential cards or cash handy with Wallet for MagSafe. Find the full line of OtterBox MagSafe accessories at otterbox.com.

OtterBox Frē Series is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox