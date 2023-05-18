Facility Solutions Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer Role

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG), one of the nation's largest commercial lighting distributors and electrical contractors for new and existing commercial buildings, announced today the appointment of John Ancona as Chief Operating Officer, Facility Services.

In this newly created role, Ancona will lead FSG's existing facility services business by driving the strategies, tactics, and digital enablement that ensure operational excellence across all of the company's local market divisions as well as its national network of service partners.

His primary responsibilities will be developing and executing strategic plans to drive next-level operational excellence for lighting and electrical services within the existing commercial building market segment. He is also responsible for managing FSG's National Accounts Center, enabling the consistent delivery of services to both FSG's national and local clients.

Ancona joins FSG with 20 years of experience in both Business-to-Business and Direct-to-Consumer field services organizations. He has held roles in Finance, Strategy, Business Development, and, most significantly, Field Service Operations related to large-scale, multi-unit service businesses.

Commenting on his new position, Mr. Ancona said, "I appreciate this vote of confidence from our President and CEO, Bill Graham, and look forward to applying my experience from across multiple service organizations to build upon FSG's success."

He continued to say, "Over the past 40 years, FSG has demonstrated their ability to be innovative and grow the business, but the true FSG differentiators are the outstanding customer service and products provided by FSG's loyal and talented employees. I am very excited to be part of that team."

Ancona's position was made effective March 20th, 2023. FSG is confident that Ancona will make a significant contribution to the company's success and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the organization.

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services. FSG ranks among the top 20 Electrical contractors in the United States.

To learn more about FSG's lighting and electrical solutions for commercial businesses, visit fsg.com .

