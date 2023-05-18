Integration of Leading Technologies Improves the Secure Exchange of Patient Information

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) announces a strategic partnership with Hyland Software Inc. to support the seamless integration of patient data between healthcare applications.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Partners with Hyland Software to Streamline Cloud Faxing for Health Systems

eFax Corporate®, by Consensus Cloud Solutions, is the leading digital cloud fax solution for healthcare. With HITRUST CSF® certification, eFax Corporate ensures high availability, rapid delivery times, and unparalleled transmission security, making it a safer alternative to paper-based and on-premise faxing. Hyland Healthcare is a leading healthcare content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

The integration of these powerful technologies streamlines the exchange of patient information using a safe, secure, and regulatory-compliant digital cloud faxing solution with end-to-end encryption. This solution supports high volumes of both inbound and outbound faxes directly through Hyland's OnBase application as an integral part of the EHR workflows.

"This partnership with Hyland is a great opportunity for us to build upon our mission of providing meaningful connectivity and interoperability for healthcare organizations that we serve," says John Nebergall, Chief Operating Officer at Consensus. "We're able to leverage our digital cloud fax solution with Hyland's OnBase to provide the most integrated and connected means for patient data exchange. This is vital for improving processes and increasing care coordination, ultimately leading to better and safer patient care."

Faxing is still a critical means of exchanging patient information between hospitals and healthcare organizations. The advanced capabilities offered by integrating eFax Corporate and OnBase will not only improve efficiencies, but protect patient privacy, improve compliance, and produce cost savings.

The recent go-live at Piedmont, the largest health system in Georgia which treats 3.7 million patients a year, is a true testament to the value this partnership brings to healthcare systems that continue to rely heavily on faxing for sharing patient data. Piedmont selected eFax Corporate's cloud fax technology to replace its existing on-premise servers. With eFax Corporate successfully integrated with Hyland OnBase and the health system's EHR, Epic, there is now a more secure, reliable, and scalable solution in place.

Geoff Brown, Chief Information Officer at Piedmont stated, "The main driver in our decision to integrate eFax Corporate and OnBase into our workflow was improving care coordination via improved information exchange and customer satisfaction. This was an important journey and decision process for us, as any potential disruption to our systems could significantly impact the timeliness of our patient care operations. The support, service, and trust we've built with Consensus exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to a very successful relationship as we continue to expand the use of eFax Corporate in our community."

With these combined technologies the enhanced functionality supports getting patient data to and from systems and into the right hands faster, which is critical for health outcomes. Optimizing these processes contributes to more reliable data exchange and reduces the administrative burden associated with integrating patient information into the EHR. Because eFax Corporate runs entirely on the cloud and requires no additional hardware or software, the solution is highly scalable and can easily support the health systems' growing interoperability needs.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic health records (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

