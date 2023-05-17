Pet Honesty® is Now Sold in Over 5,000 Stores Nationwide Featuring its Unique Approach to Pet Supplement Education

The Brand Continues to Expand its National Retailer Presence with Tractor Supply, Pet Supplies Plus, and Hundreds of Independent Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Honesty®, a leading natural pet health supplements brand, announces the expansion of its omnichannel retail presence this spring. The brand's products are now available chain-wide at national retailers Tractor Supply Company and Pet Supplies Plus, as well as in 875 independent pet stores. These include specialty pet retailers PetSense and Pet Suites, with further growth plans in this category underway. Already having a significant presence at Petco, Pet Honesty products can now be found in over 5,000 stores nationwide. This expansion furthers the brand's mission in helping pet parents and their pets experience more joyful moments together.

"As the pet supplement market is growing with a greater preference for natural ingredients, Pet Honesty is excited to partner with popular retailers who value our unique, education-focused approach for pet parents who shop the category. We strive to assist pet parents in making informed decisions about the type of health supplement support best suited for their pet, both in-store and online," said Dan Horner, vice president of sales at Pet Honesty.

Pet Honesty's innovative packaging design within the pet supplement category includes a color-coded labeling system allowing for easy identification of products tailored to specific health needs. In addition, informative in-store displays and prominent callouts of key active ingredients on packaging fronts assist pet parents in selecting the most suitable health support for their pets.

Pet Honesty's dog supplements, available both in stores and online, cover a broad range of health areas, including Digestive, Calming, Hip + Joint, Skin + Coat, Allergy, and Multivitamins. The brand also offers award-winning dual-texture cat health supplements, which can be found on retailers' ecommerce sites and in select Petco and Pet Supplies Plus stores.

Nielsen data presented at this year's Global Pet Expo highlights 2023 trends showing true omni shoppers of pet food drive the most sales and are growing. While pet parents can access Pet Honesty's top sellers for most common health needs at their favorite retailers in store and online, they can also shop the brand's expanded line of supplement health options at PetHonesty.com.

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC . Pet Honesty pledges to use natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn. All Pet Honesty products are made in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.A. and are available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, and Chewy. They can also be found at national retailers such as Petco, Tractor Supply Company, Pet Supplies Plus, as well as at local specialty pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.



