Cinch® Home Services Welcomes Heather Williams as Chief Financial Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, announced the latest addition to its executive leadership team with Heather Williams joining the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Heather's talents and extensive tech-forward financial experience made her a clear fit for our executive team and we are thrilled to have her join us," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. "Her innate ability to drive immediate value across organizations will be critical for Cinch's continued business development in the years to come."

As CFO, Williams will play a crucial role in Cinch's ongoing innovation, partnering with fellow leadership to drive industry leading growth across direct-to-consumer (DTC), partnership, real estate, and on-demand channels. She will oversee and direct all operational, commercial, and strategic finance, as well as reporting and accounting, procurement, and cash management. In addition, she will lead the development and implementation of financial processes, systems, and associated internal controls.

"I am excited to join Cinch's executive team and use my financial, strategic, and operational expertise in the direct-to-consumer space to help drive the company forward," said Williams. "I am eager to play a role in expanding our presence in the home services industry and creating greater value for our customers, service professionals, and associates."

Williams brings to the position more than 20 years of executive level financial experience leading strategy, finance, legal and operations for high growth companies in the U.S. and offshore. She has previously raised capital, conducted extensive M&A and built companies in DTC, SaaS, advertising and financial services on a global scale. She has leadership experience in the areas of finance, accounting, tax and treasury; IP protection and enforcement, compliance and privacy; payments and fintech infrastructure.

Prior to Cinch, Williams served as Managing Director and CFO of BOLD the world's largest technology company providing products and services to job seekers worldwide for the last 10 years. While there, she led a team that built complex models to support internal advisory to the C-suite, driving customer acquisition strategies, pricing and product roadmap investment decisions. Williams also oversaw global financial and legal operations, M&A, and global tax strategy for the international HR DTC software company. Prior, Williams held various executive roles in the commercial and investment banking, media, and foreign exchange sectors. In each case, she was recruited to build and operate Accounting, Finance, Legal, HR, and IT teams to support their individual high growth strategies.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 45 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

