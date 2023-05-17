Bayanat, Yahsat and ICEYE announce an ambitious program to broaden commercial opportunities across the UAE space-ecosystem

The program aims to develop a constellation of five LEO SAR satellites with the first satellite scheduled for launch in Q1 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayanat, an ADX listed public company and leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the UAE's flagship satellite solutions provider (ADX: YAHSAT), announced today a comprehensive Space Program aimed at building national satellite remote sensing and Earth Observation (EO) capabilities within the UAE to commercially address business opportunities in the local and global EO market.

The image was taken by an ICEYE satellite from about 560 km in space. Yas Island is an island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It occupies a total land area of 25 km². It is a leisure island and one of the largest tourism projects in Abu Dhabi. Yas Island holds the Yas Marina Circuit, which has hosted the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009. (PRNewswire)

The program forms part of the two companies' partnership with ICEYE, a renowned SAR satellite manufacturer based in Finland. The expansion of Bayanat's capabilities into the space sector positions the company to drive its growth strategy and become a prominent player in the industry.

SAR is an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth's surface and measures the reflected signal to generate high-resolution images. Unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or solar illumination. Compared to other New Space SAR satellite services, ICEYE's radar antenna covers much larger geographical areas or, at the other end of the scale, provides higher resolution images of smaller areas.

Bayanat's program aims to develop a constellation of at least five SAR low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide a consistent data stream for end-to-end solutions for SAR applications. It will cover the entire value chain by leveraging the available synergies in Yahsat's upstream and midstream capabilities, including its leading satellite infrastructure as well as the wide spectrum of its rapidly growing satellite-enabled innovative solutions, and Bayanat's downstream capabilities such as advanced AI and data analytics and will significantly enhance Bayanat's commercial offerings by providing valuable geospatial insights to various industries in a timely and accurate manner.

The program is a steppingstone towards realizing a broader space-ecosystem in the UAE, including the development of in-country satellite manufacturing capabilities. It will deliver a range of strategic benefits for the nation, including access to sovereign SAR data acquisition, enhancing data privacy, and further building the nation's resident capabilities for space exploration. In addition, the program will fuel collaboration between vital strategic players in the UAE's space ecosystem, strengthen UAE's position in space technology and open new possibilities for Bayanat, Yahsat and the country's future space exploration endeavors.

Hasan AlHosani, CEO of Bayanat, said, "The launch of the first LEO satellite scheduled for Q1 2024 will significantly enhance Bayanat's existing offerings to provide more comprehensive and high-quality services to clients both locally and internationally. The partnership between Bayanat and ICEYE, in collaboration with Yahsat, will drive the development of a sovereign EO ecosystem which will enable us to provide cutting-edge solutions, whilst contributing to skill development, scientific advancements, and sustained economic growth. We are excited to be at the forefront of this dynamic and rapidly evolving field and looking forward to developing a commercial space program in the UAE."

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said: "As part of Yahsat's active role in empowering the space economy sector in line with the UAE's Space Strategy 2030, we are pleased to collaborate with Bayanat on this ambitious program. Yahsat is committed to join forces with various commercial and government-related entities to strengthen the UAE's leadership in the space sector in MENA region, supported by Yahsat's world-class infrastructure and suite of innovative solutions. We are also advancing new segments such as earth observation, in-country manufacturing and building the national capacities in the space sector."

Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE, said: "ICEYE is the leading New Space company in the world today with the proven ability to design, build and supply new-era SAR Earth observation satellites for customers. We're honored to contribute to Bayanat's space programme in meeting the sophisticated imagery requirements from their most demanding customers in the UAE. Until the launch next year, we will be providing access to our satellites already in orbit, so Bayanat can start utilizing radar satellite imagery for the benefit of the public and private sector customers in the UAE."

Bayanat, an ADX listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. It's offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modelling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat's solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat's fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world's population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to enter service in 2025.

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE's data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com .

Participants in the signing image, from left to right: Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE, Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat (PRNewswire)

