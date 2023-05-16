Vantage Risk Names Richard Wall as Head of U.S. Financial Lines

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) has appointed Richard Wall as Head of U.S. Financial Lines, effective immediately. Mr. Wall will be based in Connecticut and report to Alex Blanco, Vantage's Chief Executive, Insurance.

In his new role, Wall will lead Vantage's U.S. Financial Lines team, overseeing the U.S. Management Liability and U.S. Financial Institutions businesses. He will be responsible for consolidating and developing business and distribution strategies, portfolio management, and driving sustained, profitable growth. The U.S. Management Liability business will continue to report to Wall, while Bhuma Patel, Head of Financial Institutions, will continue to lead the U.S. Financial Institutions business and U.S. Transactional Liability program business.

"We're firmly committed to being a robust, long-term partner in Financial Lines under Rich's leadership. Our data-empowered underwriters are insightful and responsive thanks to Rich, Bhuma, and the team," said Mr. Blanco, commenting on Mr. Wall's appointment.

Mr. Wall, who joined Vantage in 2021, has been serving the company's clients and brokers with dedication. "I'm extremely proud of the Financial Lines team's accomplishments since entering the market, with strong support from our retail and wholesale distribution partners," Mr. Wall said. "We've laid a solid foundation for growth with our talented, highly experienced underwriting teams and broad product capabilities. Our momentum will accelerate, and I am looking forward to it."

The Vantage U.S. Financial Lines product offering currently includes Primary D&O and Excess Follow Form on an admitted basis and Lead Side-A DIC on a surplus lines basis, with additional filings and product development underway.

With 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Wall previously held senior positions at AXA XL and leadership roles at Liberty and AIG. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Delaware.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

