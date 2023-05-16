Tealium takes home three customer-driven TrustRadius awards

The company was awarded #1 in the Customer Data, Tag Management, and Streaming Analytics categories

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), announced it has earned three coveted awards from TrustRadius , an industry-leading technology review platform. Tealium claimed the top spot in three paramount categories: Customer Data, Tag Management, and Streaming Analytics. These awards are given based on customer feedback regarding overall satisfaction and service.

"TrustRadius awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Tealium's Customer Data Hub has won Top Rated Awards in Customer Data, Tag Management and Streaming Analytics."

TrustRadius is one of the most widely-used technology decision-making platforms for software buyers. Tealium has an overall TrustRadius score of 9 out of 10, the highest in all three recognized categories.

"Partnering with our customers to ensure they are able to realize value through our best-in-class people, practices and products is part of what makes Tealium the most trusted CDP," said Tony Nadalin, Chief Customer Officer at Tealium. "Helping our customers solve real-time problems with real-time data has been the cornerstone of Tealium's mission since its inception. Now, more than 850 businesses across the globe trust us to support them in their customer data journeys to achieving customer experience excellence. I'd like to thank the entire Tealium team, as well as all our trusted partners, for their hard work and relentless focus on always having a customer-first mentality."

According to a 10 out of 10 review from a marketing consultant at Travelers Insurance, "Tealium's Customer Data Hub is the Swiss army knife of data collection and management. Our company chose to use a third-party cookie consent option, and Tealium's Customer Data Hub was greatly instrumental in the deployment of this solution… Tealium's Customer Data Hub provides us with excellent customer support for the variety of tools that we use."

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

