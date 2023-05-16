Copland will be responsible for delivering best-in-class operational excellence internally and externally across Ledgebrook's E&S product lines.

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, a tech-enabled E&S MGA, has announced that Adrian Copland is joining the company as its COO. Copland previously served as COO at insurtech Fairmatic and brings decades of experience at Catlin/XL Catlin/Axa XL in both operational and innovation roles.

Adrian Copland, Ledgebrook COO (PRNewswire)

Ledgebrook names Adrian Copland COO

Adrian's role at XL Catlin included building an offshore operational entity from scratch to over 475 employees, providing services across the whole XL Catlin business. Adrian's most recent experience at Fairmatic saw him build the operational business to achieve a 10x growth in premium and headcount whilst supporting the successful Series A raise. Most importantly, Adrian is passionate about building and leading teams that deliver market leading solutions proven to consistently drive profitable growth. He currently resides in the UK with his wife and two sons.

"I'm overjoyed to welcome Adrian to Team Ledgebrook," said Founder & CEO Gage Caligaris. "He's proven the ability to build successful insurance operations from the ground up but more importantly is known throughout the industry for being a thought leader in establishing a positive, forward-thinking culture."

"Upon meeting Gage it became instantly clear that we shared the same vision in both leveraging technology to improve broker experience whilst increasing operational efficiency, and building a company culture that attracts and retains the best talent across the industry. I am truly excited to join a team with such deep insurance expertise coupled with a first class tech delivery capability," said Copland.

About Ledgebrook: Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at ledgebrook.com

Ledgebrook (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ledgebrook