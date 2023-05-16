HACKBOARD TACKLES THE WIDENING DIGITAL DIVIDE AND IoT WITH POWERFUL AND AFFORDABLE WINDOWS AND INTEL BASED SINGLE BOARD COMPUTER (SBC) WITH 4G OR 5G CONNECTIVITY

Powerful Systems Perfect for Makers and Hobbyists, Embedded Solutions, Students, the Classroom and Work-From-Home Professionals; Outstanding Connectivity, Versatility Ideal for Remote Learning, Work, or Play

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackboard™ today announced the launch of Hackboard 2, an affordable single-board computer (SBC) about the size of a smartphone but with the power of a desktop computer and one of the lowest-priced Intel-powered and Windows-based single-board computers ever made. It's ideal for Makers and Hobbyists, IoT, Edge Computing, and Embedded Solutions with customizable Hackboards, contact Support@Hackboard.com for more info. Soon, Hackboard will ship Personal Computer Kits, ideal for work-from-home users, remote learners and the classroom.

Hackboard 2 is a versatile, affordable single-board computer about the size of a smartphone but with the power of a desktop computer. It is ideal for use with Internet of Things (IoT) projects, maker projects, work-from-home, remote students and more. With an Intel processor and Windows 11 Pro, it can do virtually anything a traditional desktop PC can do — and more — at a fraction of the cost. What will you make with your Hackboard? (PRNewswire)

The Hackboard 2 allows users to create their ideal computing environment at an affordable price, while taking advantage of the benefits of industry standard technology. With optional 4G or 5G modules, users can connect to the internet from almost anywhere. Users can plug the system into nearly any monitor with an HDMI input, including their TV.

The Hackboard 2 is available for order today at these Resellers: RS Components, OKdo, Micro Center, Mouser, CrowdSupply, and Vilros,

"The Hackboard 2 is designed to address the increasing worldwide challenge of the Digital Divide and the needs of education," said Mike Callow, Hackboard co-founder and CEO. "With the shift to increased remote working and learning there is a growing need for affordable, powerful computers connecting users to the internet and each other. Our mission is to help solve this growing challenge."

Ideal for education, from the classroom to the remote learner

With the significant increase in remote learning, students and schools need access to affordable, high-quality, versatile products with outstanding connectivity that integrate smoothly into the classroom. The Hackboard 2 runs Windows applications natively, Google Classroom and G-Suite through a web browser, and Python coding software, making it ideal for remote students as well as in-classroom learning. Education discounts for schools are available.

About Hackboard

Hackboard is dedicated to providing powerful, affordable computers for students, families, schools and the maker community. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, London and Shenzhen, China, the company's mission is to help eliminate the Digital Divide. More information about the company is available at www.hackboard.com or via social media: @HackboardSBC

