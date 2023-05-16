Fortis Expands Strategic Partnership With Sage To Provide Superior ERP Experience With Integrated Payments

Fortis Is Now Recognized as a Sage Recommended Solution, Optimizing Revenue With Flexible Payment Options

NOVI, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, today announced it is a new recommended payments partner of Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses.

The comprehensive Fortis solution is now fully integrated into various Sage enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and products, making it easier for businesses to get paid and track payments in real time. Both companies have decades of experience in the ERP ecosystem and growing B2B market. Fortis delivers a fully embedded payments and commerce experience driven by an accessible, responsive, and experienced team.

"The partnership with Fortis helps users to manage their cash flow and spend less time in the back office sorting out payments," said Chip Mahan, VP and Global Commercial Head of Payments & Banking at Sage. "Fortis has a deep understanding of the ERP market that enables them to build and customize solutions that have a positive impact on each customer's business."

Organizations using Fortis' payments solutions integrated within the Sage ecosystem can create a unified commerce experience in multiple channels. The software allows clients to send electronic invoices via email or text and get paid immediately. Customers of the business can even pay multiple invoices in one transaction, a feature developed specifically for the B2B market.

In addition, businesses can accept transactions in their call center through their website directly, or via a myriad of ecommerce and ISV partners. Fortis solutions also can handle counter sales for in-person acceptance, with all transactions in any channel posting directly back to the general ledger.

SMBs trust Sage to help them run and optimize their companies. Serving millions of customers around the world, Sage enables businesses to be more productive, resilient, and flexible.

"Like Sage, the Fortis solutions are designed to scale with a business, so we can meet our mutual clients' needs today and as they grow," said Greg Cohen, CEO and chairman of Fortis. "Together, our teams will continue to innovate and develop more tools to support businesses, speed their cashflows and maximize their revenues."

Payments integrated within the Sage ERP platform allow company leaders to unlock a wealth of data that can be used to produce customer profiles, develop marketing campaigns, and reveal potential upsells or cross-sell opportunities.

"The possibilities are almost endless with a powerhouse like Sage as our partner," said Cohen. "We're transforming commerce into a competitive advantage for the businesses we serve, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for them."

Fortis creates a unified and secure commerce experience to support ERP solutions across many industries. The company and its leadership team remain committed to providing the latest in payment technology and the best in personalized service.

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

