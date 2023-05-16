Dr. Kyoo Il Kim Affiliates with Monument Economics Group

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kyoo Il Kim has partnered with the firm as an Academic Affiliate.

Dr. Kim is a Professor in the Department of Economics at Michigan State University. In over 15 years in academia, Dr. Kim has taught a variety of courses to both graduate and undergraduate students, with a strong focus in Econometrics and Industrial Organization. Dr. Kim's work has been published in top peer-reviewed economics journals including American Economic Review, Econometric Theory, Journal of Econometrics, Journal of Industrial Economics, and International Journal of Industrial Organization.

Examples of his empirical study include measuring impacts of consumer activism in the beer and milk markets and the effectiveness of firm advertising and pricing strategy to curb losses; measuring willingness to pay for clean air; quantifying gas stations' incentives to commit fuel fraud; estimating price elasticity of store choices when consumers face price uncertainty; and quantifying effects of online reviews on consumer electronics.

In addition to his academic career, Dr. Kim also has substantial industry and international experience, having worked for a major global e-commerce retailer and as a Director of the Klaytn Foundation in Singapore.

"We are excited to be partnering with a person of Dr. Kim's experience and intellect," said Monument Economics Group Executive Vice President and co-founder Christopher Jackman. "Dr. Kim's expertise strongly complements the breadth of services we offer our clients."

"Monument Economics Group is a powerhouse on antitrust matters." said Dr. Kim. "I look forward to working on these real-world issues with this impressive group of experts."

Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group is a business advisory and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic and financial analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and a range of corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Monument Economics Group also assists clients in all phases of litigation and business disputes in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, trade forensics, ports and transport logistics, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, and damages analysis.

