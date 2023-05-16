COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES EXPLORES NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING AND CHATGPT

Technology Thought Leader Lev Lesokhin Discusses the Societal Influence of Natural Language Processing and ChatGPT

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular video series "Horizons," with a special focus on machine learning technologies. Lev Lesokhin, Technology Product Strategist, discusses the rise of natural language processing (NLP) and ChatGPT. Lesokhin discusses NLP's future and the impact of ChatGPT on our job market, our government, our healthcare and our everyday lives.

"Natural language processing is not new, but it has reached a capability threshold with entirely new implications on our society," said Lesokhin. "It is a defining moment in the history of technology. We've finally been able to get a computing algorithm to actually mimic a human response, and the possibilities are far-reaching. Utilized correctly, NLP and applications like ChatGPT can be used to improve business processes, fight bias and make our everyday lives easier."

Compass Datacenters' Horizons video series brings together experts from a variety of fields to discuss how our lives will be impacted by internet-based technology. Featuring guests drawn from the worlds of business, science, IT, academia and the media, each episode explores emerging trends having dramatic impacts on the way we work, communicate and entertain ourselves.

Past episodes of the video series have featured experts such as Scott Latham, Ph.D. from UMass Lowell Manning School of Business; Scott Steinberg from Intl. Association for Business Development; Former Senior Intelligence Officer Dept. of Defense Tyler Cohen Wood, CISSP; Digital Sociologist Dr. Julie Albright; Donna Wertalik from Pamplin College of Business; Scott Condie from Brigham Young University; Brandon Valeriano, Ph.D. from Marine Corps University; Dr. Angela Fusaro from Physician360, and Kayla Green, former Head of Cross Channel Strategy and Marketing Insights at Riot Games.

To watch this new episode of "Horizons" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.horizonsbycompass.com/.

