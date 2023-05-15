Virtusa Positioned as Enterprise Innovator in HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service Providers, 2023 Report HFS Horizons identifies Virtusa as an innovative leader in digital engineering services.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been ranked as an Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service Providers, 2023 Report. Virtusa was recognized for innovating and driving organizational alignment and unparalleled stakeholder experience.

For this report, HFS examined 25 service providers' roles in digital engineering, assessing, and rating the strengths and skills they bring to the changing needs of enterprises. HFS groups each service provider into one of three Horizons; Virtusa is distinguished in Horizon 2 for its enablement of the One Office model of end-to-end alignment across employees, partners, and customers, as well as providing unmatched stakeholder experience.

"Business transformation projects have consistently looked to digital engineering services to engage with new technology paradigms and creatively build solutions that move them to the forefront of their industry," said Ram Meenakshisundaram, chief technology officer, of Virtusa. "Inclusion in the HFS Research further validates Virtusa's leadership and expertise for empowering ingenuity through user-centric design and experience-driven engineering."

According to HFS Horizons, the report highlighted Virtusa's strengths in the following areas:

Offerings focus: Virtusa provides specialized solutions to various markets while collaborating on enterprise architecture, cloud-native development, low-code/no-code development, and application modernization with emerging technologies.

Talent management: Virtusa Engineering IQ program has a proven track record of helping organizations invest in employee skills and career progression to meet business demands and guide career progression.

Differentiation: Virtusa merges experience-led engineering with advanced engineering expertise, excelling in productization, globally distributed agility, and engineering quality. The human-centered design delivers significant business value at scale.

Technology innovation: Virtusa invests in short-term, emerging technology using an agile approach and "people and asset" model that bridges the widening technology gap by focusing on product, service, cost, and platform.

Customer kudos: Clients praise Virtusa for its exceptional service delivery, creative solutions, and the technical and process expertise of its professional staff.

"Virtusa has emerged as an Enterprise Innovator in the Digital Engineering Service Providers report, 2023 for its user-centric design and experience-driven engineering capabilities," said Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Lead at HFS research and the lead author of 2023, Digital Engineering Service Providers report. "With a sector and technology-focused approach Virtusa is enabling its clients in BFSI, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and media and high-tech drive niche value proposition."

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

