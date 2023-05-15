Juxtapose Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juxtapose , a leading creation-oriented investment firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list , highlighting companies that are redefining excellence in company culture.

"Talent and team culture are the backbone of every company we build and invest in, and to be recognized for that magic internally is something we could not be more proud of," said Jed Cairo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juxtapose.

Each nominated company took part in an anonymous employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which asked employees to evaluate their workplaces based on cultural pillars such as management effectiveness, perks, opportunities for growth, and overall team culture.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Juxtapose

Founded by Patrick Chun and Jed Cairo in 2015, Juxtapose is a creation-oriented investment firm exclusively focused on building industry-transforming businesses from the ground up. Juxtapose's funds have supported the creation and financing of technology companies such as Care/of, Tend, Orchard, Great Jones, DayForward, and Modern Age. The firm partners with some of the world's most experienced and talented entrepreneurial operators to found and scale category-defining technology companies that have trajectories to be the market leaders in the industries in which they operate. Read more at juxtapose.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

