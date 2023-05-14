Jennifer Aniston's Haircare Brand LolaVie Announces First Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

WESTON, Fla., May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's plant-powered, science-perfected haircare brand, is proud to announce its partnership with the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty, marking its first entry into brick and mortar. Beginning today, guests can shop the full range of LolaVie products in all 1,350+ Ulta Beauty locations and on Ulta.com.

"The idea for LolaVie started years ago," says founder, Jennifer Aniston. "We launched in 2021 and since then, the brand's success has exceeded my wildest expectations! Now, we're launching into Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. I'm thrilled that more people can experience and witness the magic of LolaVie for themselves online at Ulta.com and now in-store!"

LolaVie was introduced in September 2021 with the release of its hero product, the Glossing Detangler, resulting in immediate success and winning countless beauty award recognitions. The brand celebrated its one-year anniversary last year with the launch of the Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner, products that became immediate best-sellers when introduced.

Similar to its product launches, the brand has been very intentional in choosing its first retail home. Ulta Beauty is the premiere destination for beauty lovers, offering a differentiated and diverse assortment that is accessible, making this partnership a natural next step for the brand's next phase of growth. Additionally, both LolaVie and Ulta Beauty guests value high-performing products with high-quality ingredients—a winning combination.

"I'm delighted to welcome LolaVie to our assortment and can't wait for new and existing guests to discover Jennifer's thoughtfully created award-winning products at Ulta Beauty," says Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. "With beauty enthusiasts continuing to prioritize their personal values, we're proud to exclusively offer a brand that aligns so seamlessly with conscious-minded consumers seeking effective solutions that are both good for people and the planet. We know our guests will embrace LolaVie with enthusiasm and we're thrilled to be part of this exciting next chapter helping unlock new possibilities for her brand."

Ulta Beauty stores are designed to ignite curiosity and serve as physical epicenters for beauty discovery, play and self-expression, and now, a destination for fans to shop LolaVie. Starting today, all products from LolaVie: the Glossing Detangler, Perfecting Leave-In, Lightweight Hair Oil, Restorative Shampoo, and Restorative Conditioner are available in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com.

About LolaVie:

Jen founded LolaVie with a simple premise – that you shouldn't have to choose between products that perform well and those that are good for you. LolaVie is committed to thoughtful, unrushed innovation sourced from the highest-quality, plant-based ingredients designed to promote healthy hair. Powered by nature, perfected by science, LolaVie's mission is to deliver the finest clean, high-performing, naturally-derived haircare.

