BingX Expands Spot Trading with zkSync Era Integration and Launched BRC-20 Zone

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, BingX is committed to providing its users with fast, secure, and innovative trading services. In its latest effort to further develop its spot trading capabilities, BingX has announced the integration of zkSync Era to support online crypto deposit and withdrawal.

zkSync Era is a Layer-2 protocol that scales Ethereum with cutting-edge ZK tech. zkSync uses zero-knowledge proofs (zk-proofs) to enable fast and cheap transactions. With zkSync, users can deposit and withdraw funds to and from the main Ethereum network in a faster and easier way, without having to wait for long confirmation times or pay high gas fees. BingX's integration with zkSync Era enhances the spot trading experience. Without registering a separate private key, users are able to do secure and near-instant online deposits and withdrawals of cryptocurrencies. BingX has announced that CHEEMS USDT is now available for trading on its platform.

"The integration of zkSync Era and support of BRC20 tokens are part of our continuous efforts to enhance our spot trading services and support the growth of the blockchain industry," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "We are thrilled to offer our users a more streamlined and cost-effective way to conduct spot trading over a wider range of cryptocurrencies and tokens. As part of our ongoing commitment to offering access to the most promising and innovative projects in this ecosystem, BingX looks forward to providing a better trading experience for users and continuing our role as a leading innovator."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

