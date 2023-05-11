Lone River Sizzles into Summer with its New Yellowstone Limited Edition Ranch Pack and Toast to Trailblazing Women

The Leading Ranch Water Continues its Modern West Takeover, Debuting its Newest Offering at a Texas-Sized Celebration with a Special Appearance from Lainey Wilson and Performances by Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and 'New Artist of the Year' Winner Hailey Whitters

FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone River Beverage Co. continues to cement its place in modern western culture. The No. 1 selling Ranch Water in the U.S. joined forces with Multi-PLATINUM star and Yellowstone cast member Lainey Wilson, to host a Texas-sized celebration of women trailblazers and entrepreneurs in Frisco, Texas.

Lone River debuts Limited Edition Yellowstone Ranch Pack, featuring a striking black-and-yellow color scheme against the backdrop of the iconic Yellowstone Ranch. (PRNewswire)

In a room brimming with leading female tastemakers and culture shapers, Katie Beal Brown – Lone River CEO & Founder – and Wilson raised a glass, or rather a can, to ladies who embody the spirit of the modern west and are trailblazing the path for others. The festive affair was topped off with a special performance by rising stars, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Hailey Whitters, ahead of one of country music's biggest nights.

Beal Brown and Wilson unveiled a first look at the Lone River + Yellowstone Limited Edition Ranch Pack. Available nationwide starting this month, the pack design features a striking black-and-yellow color scheme against the backdrop of the iconic Yellowstone Ranch. The limited-edition variety pack is available in 12-packs of 12 oz cans, 6 cans of Original Ranch Water and 6 cans of the brand's classic margarita style Ranch Rita – best enjoyed chilled from the can and dressed with lime and salt.

"Lone River was born from a lifestyle that's having a real moment in modern culture right now," says Beal Brown. "It only made sense that our first-ever limited-edition pack would be with Yellowstone, and what better way to celebrate it hitting shelves than with other powerhouse women who share our ranch life roots and look to create moments of celebration all summer long."

Joining forces with the No. 1 series on television, Lone River continues its legacy of meaningful collaborations that bring the grit and spirit of the modern west mainstream.

Starting May 15 through September 15, fans (21+) of Lone River and Yellowstone can visit www.sweepstakes.loneriverbevco.com to enter for a chance to win exciting prizes*, including a one-of-a-kind private dinner and concert experience.

Residents of California, Florida, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee and Texas have the chance to score pre-recorded video messages, a $400 gift card and a Lone River prize swag kit.

"It's been a wild ride filming the fifth season of Yellowstone, and this limited-edition pack from Lone River captures the essence of the Dutton Ranch I've quickly grown to love, perfectly," said Wilson.

Lone River's summer tour will continue in Austin, Texas this weekend at the iHeart Country Festival where fans 21+ can enjoy a variety of delicious beverages like a classic cold can of Original Ranch Water or dial things up with a Spicy Ranch Rita as they enjoy performances from country music's hottest stars on Saturday, May 13.

Lone River is the leading Ranch Water and a Top Ten leader within the Hard Seltzer segment nationwide1. Most recently, the brand announced a multi-year partnership with superstar Miranda Lambert, as well as the launch of its Ranch Rita Variety Pack, delivering the indulgent taste of America's most beloved cocktail – the margarita, adding to its portfolio of tequila-inspired hard seltzers.

For more information about Lone River Ranch Water and Yellowstone Limited Edition Pack, as well as to find a retailer near you, follow @RanchWater on social and visit www.loneriverbevco.com. When enjoying Lone River, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company offers two unique drink propositions, with the taste of organic agave nectar and lime, that play on the biggest tequila inspired cocktail spaces with both lighter and fuller flavored options. The brand's namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer is rooted in tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per 12 oz can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas' classic cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is a fuller flavored, 6% ABV, premium brewed beverage that delivers the indulgent taste of the classic margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is available in Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange flavors. Lone River products are available nationwide in major retailers as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Instacart, Drizly, and more. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

LONE RIVER Ranch Water Hard Seltzer. Far West Spirits LLC, Houston, TX.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only, 21+, Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 5/15/23 a 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 9/15/23 a 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Scanning QR Code will not result in entry; after scanning QR Code, user must access mobile website via provided link, and then complete and submit entry form. TO ENTER WITHOUT SCANNING OR CODE, go to sweepstakes.loneriverbevco.com and complete and submit entry form. (1) Grand Prize of private dinner & concert with Lainey Wilson in Summer 2023 (subject to availability & other restrictions): (1) First Prize of $100 gift card per state; (1) Regional Prize for each of CA, MT, NC, TN & TX of pre-recorded video message from Lainey Wilson; $400 gift card; and prize kit. Sponsor reserves the right to award additional prizes in select U.S. markets. Limit 1 entry per person. For Grand/Regional Prize: guest must be 21+. For First/Regional Prize: gift card issuer selected by Sponsor with gift card subject to issuer's terms. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for prize descriptions/restrictions, odds of winning and other details. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

Media Contacts:

TAYLOR

loneriver@taylorstrategy.com

Nicole Anastasi, Diageo

Nicole.Anastasi@diageo.com

1 Nielsen Total US x AOC L4 Wks - w/e 02/11/23

