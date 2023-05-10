MDU Resources Names Rob Johnson President of Subsidiary WBI Energy

BISMARCK, N.D., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) announced today that Rob L. Johnson has been named president of WBI Energy, Inc., the company's natural gas pipeline subsidiary, effective upon completion of the anticipated separation of MDU Resources' construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, at which time current WBI Energy President and CEO Trevor J. Hastings will become chief operating officer of Knife River.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

Johnson currently is executive vice president-commercial for WBI Energy.

"Rob has led significant business development activity for WBI Energy over the past decade. WBI Energy's system capacity has more than doubled, with over 1.26 billion cubic feet of natural gas transportation capacity added, during that time," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Rob's long-tenured experience and vast expertise with our regulated natural gas pipeline business will continue to serve our stakeholders well."

Johnson joined WBI Energy in 1983 as a communication specialist, moving into management in 1994 and subsequently holding positions of increasing responsibility, becoming vice president-commercial in 2013 and executive vice president-commercial in 2020.

Johnson has an associate degree in electronics from North Dakota State College of Science and a bachelor's degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from University of Mary in Bismarck. He has been active in a number of industry organizations, including as a current board member of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and a past board member of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

About WBI Energy

WBI Energy, Inc. provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through regulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. It also provides nonregulated cathodic protection and other energy-related services. WBI Energy is a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU). For more information about WBI Energy, visit www.WBIEnergy.com.

Media Contacts: Laura Lueder, MDU Resources manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.