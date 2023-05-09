WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive industry veteran Eric Keith Wilson has been announced as the National Sales Director of SOCIALDEALER. Eric, a seasoned automotive sales executive, brings over three decades of automotive industry experience that includes General Manager and Director level positions with large and smaller dealer groups. Over the last 10 years, Eric has been collaborating with various automotive leading partners and has most recently served as the Director of OEM Partnerships. As the National Sales Director, Eric will oversee all national sales efforts including OEM relationships, dealers, and potential strategic partners. His responsibilities will include managing SOCIALDEALER's new innovative technology, SKYLAB, throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as developing and executing a sales strategy to help manage the company's continued growth projections for 2023 and beyond.

SOCIALDEALER Announces Eric Keith Wilson as National Sales Director (PRNewswire)

With more than 15 years of expertise, SOCIALDEALER is the automotive industry's premier social media agency, helping clients sell and service more vehicles by utilizing proprietary in-market shopper data to build insightful, relevant social campaigns. Notable partnerships, including Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, combined with certified strategists and coordinators, position SOCIALDEALER at the forefront of social media in the automotive industry.

John McAdams, President of SOCIALDEALER, said, "We are extremely excited to have Eric join our team as we continue our exponential growth in providing our clients with the best-in-class social media and reputation management solutions in the automotive space. Eric brings with him incredibly deep knowledge of the automotive industry and we are especially excited about his tenure working with OEM's."

For more information about SOCIALDEALER or to schedule a demo, please visit www.socialdealer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCIALDEALER