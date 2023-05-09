Corteva Agriscience Announces Bexoveld™ Active as Global Brand for Newest Active Ingredient from its Innovation Pipeline

Novel Herbicide Expands Auxin Mimic 6-Arylpicolinate Class of Chemistry Discovered by Corteva Agriscience

Will Provide Cereal Farmers with New and Enhanced Options for Broadleaf Weed Control

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience today announces Bexoveld™ active as the brand name for the newest herbicide from its robust innovation pipeline. The active ingredient will offer cereal farmers another tool for controlling broadleaf weeds. Corteva expects to launch Bexoveld in North America in 2028 and in Europe in 2030, pending regulatory reviews.

"Bexoveld demonstrates Corteva Agriscience's commitment to bringing farmers innovative, sustainable, crop protection solutions," said Robert King, Executive Vice President – Crop Protection Business, Corteva Agriscience. "With Bexoveld, Corteva will continue adding value to the cereal herbicide market by providing expanded spectrum weed control through differentiated products."

Bexoveld is a new proprietary molecule discovered by Corteva and is a third-generation 6-Arylpicolinate (6-AP) herbicide built upon the company's deep knowledge of Arylex™ active and Rinskor™ active herbicides.

"We are very excited about the novel class of auxin herbicides that we are bringing to the market," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "These new molecules interact with auxin receptors in a unique manner providing resistance management and differentiated attributes, while also meeting our sustainable innovation criteria."

Bexoveld has demonstrated outstanding control of broadleaf weeds, including key resistant species in cereal crops. It is effective at low use rates against Kochia, the number one broadleaf weed in cereal crops in North America, as well as poppy, Veronica and wild mustard, which are common weeds impacting wheat, rye, triticale and barley farmers in Europe.

Arylpicolinate herbicides are noted for their favorable regulatory, toxicological, and environmental profiles. The environmental profile of Bexoveld stands out among other auxin mimic herbicides due to its low dose use rate and superior efficacy. Bexoveld breaks down quickly in soil, which means crop restrictions in the following season are minimal. Residue levels of Bexoveld and its metabolites are below the Limit of Quantification in cereal grains.

Bexoveld is highly complementary to Corteva's current cereal herbicide portfolio and will be offered in several pre-mixed formulations with leading Corteva herbicides.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry- leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com. Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's regulatory approvals, product development, product offerings and expected performance are forward-looking statements. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements or other estimates is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies. Bexoveld™ active has not obtained regulatory approvals. ©2023 Corteva

