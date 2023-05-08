Rangers Comeback Scores Near Quarter-Million Payout for Betfred Sportsbook Bettor

DENVER, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred Sportsbook, the leading retail and online sports betting operator, is thrilled to announce a massive win by a Colorado bettor who turned a $500 promotional bet into a mind-blowing $233,618.77 on a 9-leg baseball parlay! This lucky bettor's journey to victory reached an exhilarating climax when Texas pulled off a stunning comeback from being down 4-1, securing an incredible payday and cementing their place in betting history.

Betfred USA (PRNewswire)

Betfred announces a huge win by a bettor who turned a $500 promotional bet into $233,618.77 on a 9-leg baseball parlay!

Since launching in the U.S. market, Betfred Sportsbook has emerged as the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts looking to elevate their sports betting experience to new heights. With a premium platform featuring a diverse range of sports and markets, daily odds boosts, and a variety of bet types, including in-play, parlays, and teasers, Betfred has quickly become a top choice for players nationwide.

Betfred's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction has been a driving force behind its success. With its special promotional campaigns and exciting opportunities, Betfred Sportsbook offers players an unmatched level of excitement and anticipation in the industry. This latest win is yet another testament to the thrill and excitement that awaits players at Betfred Sportsbook, where big wins happen all the time.

For more information on Betfred and to take a shot at your own big win, visit www.betfredsports.com.

About Betfred:

Betfred has been a trusted name in sports betting since 1967. In 2019, the Betfred Group launched Betfred USA in Las Vegas to enter the thriving US sports betting market. As proud sponsors of the Cincinnati Bengals, Vegas Golden Knights, and Denver Broncos, Betfred is now licensed to operate in nine states and counting.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kendra Jackson

Betfred

Kendra.Jackson@betfred.com

702-467-4612

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Betfred USA Sports