CereVasc to Present Data on its Minimally Invasive CNS Delivery System at Upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced today that data on its minimally invasive Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery System will be presented for the first time at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting being held on May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Details of the session:

Wednesday May 17, 12PM PST

Poster Session

Abstract Number 375

"We are excited to share the results of our in vivo investigation using the eShunt® platform to deliver gene therapy to the CNS," said Dan Levangie, Chairman and CEO of CereVasc. "The gene and cell therapy community has made tremendous progress in bringing life-changing therapies to patients, but the route of administration for CNS focused therapies can be an obstacle to clinical success. We believe our novel approach has the potential to provide the community an attractive solution to common CNS delivery challenges," continued Levangie.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical-stage, venture-funded, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its flagship product, the eShunt System, is intended to offer the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH) and an improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chairman of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon and Chief of Neurovascular Surgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

