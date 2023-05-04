Carson Group Hires Jen Abboud-Smith to Head Firm's Customer Acquisition Strategy

Firm's Innovative Lead Generation Program Yields Impressive Results in First Year

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, announced that Jen Abboud-Smith has joined the firm as senior vice president of client acquisition. In this role, she will be responsible for driving Carson Group's lead generation and consumer marketing efforts.

A major initiative that came from Carson Group's 2021 strategic partnership with Bain Capital was developing a lead generation and conversion program from the ground up. This new program furthers Carson's commitment to innovation and supporting advisors in the growth of their businesses.

"We have developed a world-class client acquisition program, that in the first year has driven over 15,000 leads and 1,200 appointments with an average of $560k in AUM to our advisors," said Jamie Hopkins, managing partner of wealth solutions at Carson Group. "We are continuing to focus on scaling our program with high-quality and pre-qualified leads so our advisors can focus their time and energy on what's most important: serving their current clients and adding new ones."

For years, Carson Group has been recognized as a leading partner for advisors seeking to expand their business. With innovative technology solutions, digital strategies, advisor focused content and in-person events, the new client acquisition program will be a game changer for advisors looking to grow.

"Carson's commitment to helping serve more clients shows exactly why we are a growth leader in our profession," said Hopkins. "This investment is a strategic move for our firm, as it will enable us to serve our advisors and their clients better and expand the way we do business. This investment will also help differentiate us in the marketplace and give us a competitive advantage."

Hopkins added, "We know finding an advisor is not a one size fits all solution, this is why we set out to help in this journey. Our program allows clients to find a trusted advisor, understand what the advisor offers so they can find someone who can meet their individual financial needs and feel confident about their decision."

As head of Carson's consumer marketing team, Abboud-Smith will oversee the strategic leadership, long-term direction for lead generation, Carson Wealth's marketing efforts, and help drive growth for the firm.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Jen's experience lead our team," said Hopkins. "She brings with her extensive marketing experience and strong customer focus across multiple industries, both in retail and financial services. This new role will give us the dedicated focus we need to serve that side of the business and our entire advisory network."

Abboud-Smith joins Carson Group after spending the last few years at Vanguard most recently as their head of advice marketing in the financial advisor services division and earlier as their head of personal advisor service marketing in the retail division where she led the acquisition of high-value potential clients. Earlier in her career, Abboud-Smith spent several years at Amazon as their head of global delivery experience marketing.

"Carson's innovative and fresh approach is what first drew me to the organization," said Abboud-Smith. "This is a tremendous opportunity to drive growth and help our advisors find, attract, and retain new customers. I've always had a passion for growth marketing, and I am looking forward to showcasing the value we bring in helping our clients create financial plans that let them live out their unique visions of freedom."

Carson Group's lead generation program has already achieved impressive results in its beta test over the last year and Carson has now officially rolled out the program and offering to all its advisors nationally.

Carson Group currently manages $21 billion in assets and serves more than 46,000 families through its advisory network of more than 460 advisors in 190+ offices located in 36 states. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

