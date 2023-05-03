PRMG Welcomes Aimee Eller, as the new General Counsel!

CORONA, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimee comes to us highly skilled with over 25 years of experience in mortgage banking. She's a native Hoosier who graduated from Hanover College and the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis, now known as the McKinney School of Law.

"Working with such a dynamic organization is truly exciting and I am eager to make a positive impact in this position." says Aimee Eller

Aimee lives with her husband, three children, father-in-law, and two dogs in a growing suburb of Raleigh, NC. In her spare time, Aimee enjoys playing tabletop games with her family, reading, drinking wine on her porch, and keeping the '56 Nash Metropolitan inherited from her mother in driving condition. She does not support the use of the Oxford comma!

Aimee is a well-rounded mortgage banking professional who graduated from the MBA Residential Future Leaders Program in October 2022 at the MBA Annual Conference. Her team won the final project presentation. Aimee can lead IMBs of any size and most recently led the legal, compliance, QC, and risk management departments of a retail IMB.

Over the span of her career, she has supported every lending channel and operational unit in a company. She knows the lifecycle of the mortgage loan and understands the customer, LO, and AE experience from application to closing and even beyond. Most recently, Aimee has launched servicing retention and worked closely with operations to launch TPO lending.

"We are very excited to have Aimee join our executive senior leadership team and head up our Legal & Compliance Department in her role as General Counsel. We are confident her expertise in legal and compliance will continue to serve the organization and provide guidance to protect and serve the PRMG team." -Paul Rozo, PRMG CEO.

Primary Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG) is an independent mortgage banker and residential home lender operating nationwide. The company was established in 2001 and has since expanded to include over 250 branches in 49 states. PRMG offers a comprehensive range of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and building lasting relationships, PRMG aims to be the lender of choice for homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate professionals.

Progress is not possible without change. For serious inquires Aimee Eller can be contacted through email: AEller@prmg.net or phone: 951.547.6320.

