Insidesource Expands Its Reach in the Pacific Northwest with the Acquisition of Environments, Portland, Oregon

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insidesource, a global provider of workplace solutions, announces the acquisition of Environments, located in Portland, Oregon. With the addition of Environments, Insidesource becomes the predominant Allsteel commercial dealer of the Pacific Northwest Region, reaching from Northern California to the Canadian border. Environments' Portland will be the eleventh location in Insidesource's global portfolio, joining Seattle, Concord, Sacramento, San Carlos (HQ), San Francisco, San Jose, New York City, Norwalk, Connecticut, and London.

Environments’ CEO Gina Zaharie, and Beth Nist, Vice President of Sales & Workplace Strategy. (PRNewswire)

Environments, a women-led company, has established itself as a preeminent collaborator with architecture and design firms in the Oregon and SW Washington markets, offering human-centered design solutions, workplace strategy, and service expertise to clients in a range of sectors, including corporate, healthcare, and higher education. Following Chris Corrado, Environments owner, announcing his retirement from the dealership, Environments' sitting CEO Gina Zaharie will continue in her role as Principal of the Portland team, and Beth Nist remains Vice President of Sales & Workplace Strategy.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Environments to the Insidesource family!" said Dave Denny, CEO of Insidesource. "Gina and Beth have built an exceptional team with deep roots in the Portland market, and we are excited to join forces," said Mr. Denny.

Gina Zaharie shared, "We look forward to providing the same high quality of design, project management, and warehousing/installation services that the Portland market has come to expect from Environments. By joining Insidesource, we offer our clients and industry partners enhanced products and services with the same commitment to growth and innovation."

"Combining the enterprise capabilities of Insidesource with the local market expertise of Environments creates tremendous benefits for our end-user customers and the Oregon design community," said Jason Hagedorn, President of Allsteel. "This powerful combination not only brings global resources into the Oregon market, but expands our ability to better serve a booming work sector across the region."

The alignment of the two companies is a testament to their shared values and creative vision, and it represents a powerful opportunity to make an impact on the workplace environments of clients, not only in Portland but all over the world. It's a cultural match and an exciting step in the business's evolution.

Environments will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Insidesource from its present showroom in the Slabtown district of Portland.

About Environments

Rooted in workplace furniture expertise and our partnership with Allsteel, Environments blends passion for design, technical proficiency, and world-class client service to furnish workplaces that help organizations achieve their goals.

Founded: 1987

Website: http://www.environmentsnw.com

Specialties: Furniture, Space Planning, Workplace Design, Procurement, Project Management, and Warehouse & Installation Services

Showroom: 2055 NW Savier Street, Suite 175, Portland, OR 97209

About Insidesource

Insidesource is the premier US-based Allsteel global furniture dealership headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by CEO Dave Denny, Insidesource has been planning and perfecting office spaces for the world's most luminary companies since 1991. With creativity as a passion and collaboration as a cultural cornerstone, Insidesource partners with architectural, design, real estate, and project management firms to create dynamic workplaces. Services include design, planning, development, furniture selection, project management, installation, repair, maintenance, and day 2 services. To learn more, please visit www.insidesource.com.

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel Inc. has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. The new Allsteel brand experience center is located in Chicago, IL, with additional showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube .

Brand sets positioning for 2023 with Fulton Market Opening, Sustainability Commitments and Expanded Evolving Workplace Leadership (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allsteel