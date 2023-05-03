Guidehouse Named a 2023 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Highlighting firm's evolving commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I)

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has been named a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, as highlighted in the 2023 listing.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be named among the Noteworthy Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc for the fourth consecutive year," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "This recognition showcases our evolving commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a business imperative. While opportunity always remains to further evolve these efforts, it is reassuring to know we are driving impact and progressing in the right direction."

The Guidehouse Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) program is a foundational component of our company's culture. Guidehouse is focused on expanding this program with the goal of moving beyond western thinking and fostering a global work environment where everyone is empowered to thrive. The firm's base diversity metrics have improved year-over year and affinity network topics are expanding beyond ethnicity and race to address the work-life balance needs of a global workforce.

"Our DE&I program enables our global colleagues to grow their internal and external networks, develop a greater affinity for diverse life experiences that make each person unique, and enhance cultural competency to support their global business acumen delivering richer business experiences for them and our clients," added Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse