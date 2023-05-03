Accident Fund Names President's Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize President's Club Award honorees, representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of the award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2022.
"On behalf of the entire team at Accident Fund, congratulations to all of our winners for earning this recognition," said Mike Valiante, vice president, Business Development and Operations for Accident Fund. "Your expertise, dedication and commitment to our business provides tremendous value to your customers and our mutual policyholders. We are sincerely appreciative of your partnership, and we look forward to working with you in 2023 to continually set a new standard as leaders in the industry."
The 2022 President's Club Award winners are:
- AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC
- BHS Insurance
- Buiten & Associates, a division of Brown & Brown
- GLAS
- Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency
- HUB International Mid South
- Hub International Midwest
- Hylant Group
- InPro Insurance Group Inc.
- JHA Risk Management, Inc.
- Kapnick Insurance Group
- Larkin Group
- Marsh & McLennan Agency, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Marsh & McLennan Agency, Okemos, Michigan
- Novatae Risk Group
- Oakland Insurance Agency
- Peabody Insurance Agency
- Presidio Insurance Solutions
- Ralph C. Wilson Agency Inc.
- Swingle Collins & Associates
- The Huttenlocher Group
- The JW Agency LLC
- The Unland Co.
- UNICO Group, Inc.
- VAST, an Acrisure Partner Agency
- VTC Insurance Group
Additionally, Accident Fund recognized seven Regional Agency of the Territory winners:
- Foundation Insurance Group, Inc.
- Powell Insurance Group, Inc.
- Hylant Group
- VAST
- Swallows Insurance Agency
- Swingle Collins & Associates
- Gregory & Appel Insurance
About Accident Fund
Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.
Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
marissa.sura@afgroup.com
AFGroup.com
