Purina Beggin' Dog Treats Celebrates Its Classic Ad with a Sizzlin' Limited-Edition Collection for Dogs & Their Humans

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I smell bacon… BACON, BACON, BACONNN! To celebrate dogs' craze for the taste of bacon and to pay homage to its iconic commercial released in 1989, Beggin', the treat dogs go bonkers for, announced its new, nostalgic collection of branded merchandise giving humans and pets the opportunity to proudly wear their love of bacon-y goodness on their sleeves... literally!

The brand's first merchandise line of 2023 includes vintage-inspired crop-tops and T-shirts for humans and their bacon-loving pups, as well as hair scrunchies, dog leashes and collars, and even a special fanny pack where dog lovers can carry packages of Beggin' dog treats. The collection ranges from $2.89 – $14.89 to commemorate the commercial's 1989 launch and is perfect for bacon-fanatics and dog lovers looking for the ultimutt fit to match with their pooch.

"People consistently search online to watch the now 34-year-old, retro Beggin' ad, so we wanted to bring it back to life in a unique way that bacon-loving dogs and humans can enjoy," said Tim Brunt, Brand Manager at Purina. "And while it's been years since the ad aired, Beggin' has stood the test of time, and taste, because it is made with real bacon and includes real meat as the #1 ingredient."

In addition to the new merchandise, dog lovers can also recreate the retro Beggin' ad using the PAW-some new Beggin'-themed "Vintage Commercial" AR filter available on Instagram! Pet parents can use the selfie camera to show themselves going bonkers for Beggin' or flip the camera to the worldview mode to sniff around for treats like the original commercial.

To bring the limited merch collection and AR filter to life, Beggin' teamed up with influencers like Zach Kornfeld. Zach Kornfeld is a video producer and founding member of The Try Guys, an American online entertainment group and media production company which produces content for their YouTube channel. The Try Guys are known for testing a wide range of activities that are humorous and thought-provoking. Those who visit Zach and his dog, Bowie, on Instagram, will also have a limited opportunity to get a little something extra when they visit ShopBeggin.com!

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

