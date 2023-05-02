NHL Alumni Association Partners with Entain Foundation U.S. to Promote Responsible Gambling

The two organizations have signed a three-year agreement, making Entain Foundation U.S. an Official Responsible Gaming Partner of the NHL Alumni Association.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), the leading organization dedicated to advocating for former NHL players, has formed a partnership with Entain Foundation U.S. to support responsible gambling for hockey fans.

Through the new 3-year agreement, Entain Foundation U.S. will become an Official Responsible Gaming Partner of the NHLAA. The Foundation will support the NHLAA through contributions to the NHLAA's health and wellness programs in addition to making their responsible gambling education programs available to all NHLAA members.

"The NHLAA is proud to be entering this new partnership with Entain Foundation and our team is aligned with their vision of promoting responsible gaming research and education tools to sports fans," said Glenn Healy, President & Executive Director of the NHL Alumni Association. "We look forward to using the collective voice of our NHL Alumni members, each of which have paved the way for the game we love today, to champion safe gambling practices for all."

"Entain Foundation U.S. is proud to support the NHL Alumni Association and its members," said Martin Lycka, Entain's Senior Vice President for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling and Trustee of Entain Foundation U.S. "As sports betting continues to grow in popularity throughout North America, it is crucial that we expand our educational efforts. This new partnership reflects this importance and will ensure that NHL Alumni and fans can gain access to impactful, educational programs on how to avoid gambling harm."

An educational program will be developed between the NHLAA, Entain Foundation U.S., and Wager Score, a patented technology that uses data driven insights and allows bettors to share affordability data to guide their gaming experience. Entain Foundation U.S. and Wager Score recently co-launched a pilot program for gambling affordability checks in Ontario, in which bettors would submit documentation confirming their financial stability in order to place bets. The program may be incorporated into the NHLAA partnership.

About the NHL Alumni Association

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to 'Honor the Past'. Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey.

For more information, visit: https://nhlalumni.com/

About Entain Foundation U.S.

Entain Foundation U.S. is a first-of-its-kind non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity and corporate compliance in the U.S. The Foundation was launched in 2019 by the Entain Global Foundation and the Entain Group. Trustees of Entain Foundation U.S. include Entain's Martin Lycka, former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion Amani Toomer and international gambling regulatory expert Bill Pascrell III, a partner at Princeton Public Affairs Group.

Entain Foundation U.S. is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG") and the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling. It has research partnerships with UNLV, the Division on Addiction of the Harvard Medical School, and the Toronto-based Responsible Gambling Council.

The Foundation also sponsors a variety of information and education programs on problem gambling for professional athletes, collegiate athletes, coaches and teams at 40 U.S colleges and universities and several associated leagues. Globally, the Entain Foundation has committed more than $100 million to responsible gambling programs over the next five years.

For more information, see the group's website: https://entainfoundation-us.com/

