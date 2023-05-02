Flight Adventure Park Announces Richard Cook as New President and Chief Operating Officer

STERLING, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, a multi-experience family entertainment venue with 13 locations across North America, has announced the hiring of Richard Cook as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. With more than three decades of experience in finance, operations, business development, and administration, Cook brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Flight Adventure Park team.

Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park and Chairman of the International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association (IATP), expressed his excitement for Cook's addition. "We are thrilled to welcome Rich to the Flight Adventure Park team," said Yeffa. "His extensive experience in operations and finance, coupled with his leadership skills and engaging personality, make him the perfect fit for our company as we continue to expand and bring our unique, imaginative brand of family entertainment across our parks in North America."

Cook previously served in senior executive roles at CircusTrix (SkyZone, Defy, Rockin' Jump) as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer. He also worked in a variety of senior finance positions at eBay, and in the technology sector at both large and small companies in Silicon Valley. Cook began his career in auditing at PwC in Washington, D.C. Cook currently serves as Vice Chairman of the IATP.

"I am excited to join the team at Flight Adventure Park," said Richard Cook. "I look forward to bringing my deep-rooted expertise in family entertainment to grow the business and provide unforgettable experiences for families."

Cook is based in Park City, Utah, with his family and enjoys spending his free time exploring the mountains, golfing, skiing, and playing pickleball. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is a leading family entertainment venue where guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, zip lines and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once in a lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where Guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

