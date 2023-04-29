CLAYTON ANDERSON'S "SHOW ME YOUR FISH - SPORT FISHING VERSION" CURATED AS OPENING THEME FOR THE 2023 BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Sport Fishing Championship's Second Season of the Billfish Championship Series launched Thursday with the CNSD White Marlin Tournament in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

DALLAS, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, announced today "Show Me Your Fish - Sport Fishing Version," by country star, Clayton Anderson (Visionary Media Group), will be the broadcast anthem and opening theme song throughout the 2023 SFC Billfish Championship season.

Clayton Anderson (PRNewswire)

SFC season two will include 88 hours of live tournament coverage across 11 SFC tournaments on CBS Sports Network, kicking off with this weekend's CNSD White Marlin Tournament in Cabeza De Toro, Punta Cana, DR.

"What a high-energy fit between the SFC and rising star Clayton Anderson," said Mark Neifeld, CEO and commissioner of SFC. "Clayton's song 'Show Me Your Fish' will set the tone as the perfect opener to all our tournaments."

"When we heard Clayton's song, we had something just like this partnership in mind. It's been called 'the fishing song of the year' by Hook and Barrel magazine and we agree!" said Ron Zamber, Founder and Managing Partner, Visionary Private Equity Group and Visionary Media Group. "We're grateful to the team at SFC and CBS for this opportunity and thrilled for Clayton Anderson."

A country singer-songwriter with a midwestern rock flair, Anderson grew up on the lakes of Southern Indiana — fishing, boating, and playing his guitar. As a student at Indiana University, he kicked off his music career, building a grassroots fan following playing local bars and parties. In 2008, he stepped onstage at Kenny Chesney's Next Big Star Battle in Cincinnati and walked off as the winner. He released his debut album, Torn Jeans & Tailgates, in 2011, followed by Right Where I Belong (2014) and Only to Borrow (2016). Now he's gone back to his roots on the water, releasing fishing anthem "Show Me Your Fish," co-written by Christian Stalnecker and co-written/produced by Dave Audé. On September 16, he released his national debut album Made In The USA.

The CNSD White Marlin Tournament takes place over three days. Boats depart at 7 a.m. and return to the docks at 5 p.m. on each day of the tournament, culminating in the settling of results on Saturday, April 29. Fans can watch the action on CBS Sports Network from 5 to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

To learn more about the Sport Fishing Championship Season, visit sportfishingchampionship.com. Press contact for Clayton Anderson, Jackie Marushka, Visionary Media Group Jackie@MarushkaMedia.com / 615-417-6500.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing with SFC being the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the industry, available to watch on every major cable and OTT platform on CBS Sports Network. In April 2023 SFC launched The Catch, an offshore fishing competition that paired current NFL greats with SFC star anglers. The two-hour live event aired on CBS and Paramount+.

About Clayton Anderson:

Anderson kicked off 2022 by dropping two new tunes: "Nothin' But Net," co-written with Christian Stalnecker (Kane Brown) and co-written/produced by Grammy-winning Dave Audé and as heard on ESPN for College Basketball Season, and "Get After It." Co-written by Shane Stevens ("Fancy Like") and produced by Nash Overstreet, the latter song celebrates hard work and getting the job done and can also be heard in a national Ford ad campaign. Now he's gone back to his roots on the water, releasing fishing anthem "Show Me Your Fish," also co-written by Christian Stalnecker and co-written/produced by Dave Audé. On August 12 (812 happens to be Southern Indiana's area code) Anderson released "Indiana" in tribute to his home state. On September 16, he released his national debut album Made In The USA with a simultaneous release of a new music video to "Let Me Go" via a CMT World Premiere.

About Visionary Media Group:

Visionary Media Group is a homegrown Nashville-based company whose mission is to illuminate purpose-driven stories through the power of Music, Media & Technology. Visionary's unique blend of talent, technology and impact, endeavor to Empower Artistry, Enhance Content, Engage Community, and Amplify Storytelling. We invite you to join us in our new and exciting journey to empower artists and fans to reimagine authentic connections, re-tell their inspiring stories, and rekindle a shared sense of purpose.

