William Shatner Boldly Embraces The World of Web3 with Orange Comet in Newest Digital Series "Infinite Connections"

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , the industry's leading web3 game and entertainment company, today announced its partnership with Hollywood legend and beloved Golden Globe- and Emmy-award winning actor William Shatner, for a stunning digital collection titled Infinite Connections. Echoing Shatner's untameable spirit of adventure, his entrance into the metaverse speaks to the underlying theme that everything in the universe is interconnected. Infinite Connections will be previewed for the first time at Consensus 2023, with William Shatner and Orange Comet's CEO and Co-founder, Dave Broome taking the stage on April 27 on the Mainstage.

With Shatner being no stranger to the world of NFTs and web3 as an early adopter and coming to the blockchain in 2018, this one-of-a-kind collection reflects his insatiable thirst for discovery. Paying homage to his life and career at the age of 92, Shatner's Infinite Connections will have a keen focus on scientific phenomena and earthly elements as a thought-provoking and inspiring journey into the universe—evoking a vibrant sense of wonder and curiosity and reminding audiences that new journeys can begin at any life stage.

"It's no secret that I have an immense love and passion for the new and the unknown, and this collection is a testament to that," said William Shatner. "Orange Comet's creative direction for Infinite Connections brings my vision to life and I'm excited to inspire my fans to explore the growing metaverse in this new way. Sorry Sir Anthony [Hopkins], but I think that I can officially say that I am the oldest man in the Web3 world."

With a total of 3,500 unique 1:1s, Infinite Connections will be broken into two exclusive digital collections: "William Shatner Cosmic Explorer" and "William Shatner Timeless Voyager."

Cosmic Explorer , comprising 2,500 unique collectibles, will feature an extremely detailed digital Shatner 3D avatar that will explore quantum physics, magnetic frequencies and mathematical theories — along with various earthly elements, from sonic vibrations to volcanic eruptions and the 'quiet language' of trees. Accompanying each of the William Shatner NFTs will be a physical action figure portraying Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in his command chair, the character he famously played in Star Trek . The action figures, from Shatner's personal collection, will be numbered and hand signed and inscribed by Shatner with one of five different sayings in Shatner's handwriting — each a nod to the actor's Trekkie past.





Timeless Voyager, made up of 1,000 unique collectibles, will feature highly detailed 2D art exploring the wonders of the universe and beyond in addition to unique IRL opportunities for select holders. Each 1:1 piece is beautifully illustrated with futuristic technology and celestial phenomena, inviting collectors on a boundless journey of exploration and discovery. The collection also delves into the mysteries of the universe, from quantum physics to the magic of starlight. With its imaginative illustrations and vivid colors, this captivating collection inspires curiosity and wonder.

"William Shatner is an icon who has always been ahead of the trends and times, and he is an inspiration to all of us," said Dave Broome, CEO and Co-founder of Orange Comet. "We are honored to have the opportunity to work alongside him and be a part of his professional journey. On a personal level, I've got to know what he's drinking because he's magically reversing the aging process… I'm hoping he'll share his secret with me."

Orange Comet, led by entertainment industry veteran Dave Broome, is a passion-driven company creating industry-defining digital content that tells a story with Hollywood-style production quality. The company prides itself on partnerships with iconic entertainment franchises, such as AMC's The Walking Dead and Sir Anthony Hopkins, to build elite digital collectibles that serve superfans across the spectrum.

The Infinite Connections collection presale will go live on April 27, 3pm PT at WilliamShatnerNFTs.com . In addition to traditional crypto payments with wallets; collectors and fans of Mr. Shatner will also be able to make purchases using their credit cards. For more info, go to WilliamShatnerNFTs.com and follow on social media @OrangeCometNFT .

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading Web3 game & entertainment company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real and virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in Web3 gaming, NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences for global audiences and fan bases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in Web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

ABOUT WILLIAM SHATNER

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. He has won Emmys and also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He has received four additional Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Mr. Shatner currently is the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on The History Channel. From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island, the one-hour, non-fiction series explores the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, CA.

