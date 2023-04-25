U.S. News Announces 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools

The newest edition prioritizes outcome measures.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business , education , engineering , nursing and science .

This year's rankings place greater emphasis on the results that education can bring. Accordingly, updates were made to the methodology and supporting content to prioritize outcomes for prospective students.

In this edition:

"Students face tough choices when it comes to the value of their graduate education – especially as many invest a lot of time and money in their schooling," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., senior editor of Education at U.S. News. "This year, our rankings prioritize output measures of academic quality – allowing students to gauge how well an institution succeeds in its mission of preparing its graduates for professional life."



"The Best Graduate School rankings examine a variety of disciplines and provide a wealth of information on hundreds of schools in one place to help each student make the best decision," Jones added.

Best Business Schools : Full-Time MBA

For the second consecutive year, the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business took the top spot among full-time MBA programs. Northwestern University's Kellogg School comes in at No. 2 and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School at No. 3.

Best Education Schools

There are two new No. 1 Best Education Schools: Teachers College, Columbia University and University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. Northwestern University, the University of Pennsylvania and University of Wisconsin – Madison are each tied at No. 3.

Best Engineering Schools

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top spot among engineering programs. Stanford University comes in at No. 2 and University of California, Berkeley at No. 3.

Best Nursing Schools

Emory University moved into the No. 1 spot for Best Nursing Schools: Master's, with Johns Hopkins University at No. 2 and University of Pennsylvania at No. 3. For Best Nursing Schools: DNP, Johns Hopkins University remains at No. 1. Columbia University, Duke University, Rush University and the University of Washington all tied for No. 2.

The 2023-2024 Best Medical Schools and 2023-2024 Best Law Schools rankings will be released at a later date.

Additionally, U.S. News issued new rankings of graduate programs in other popular academic disciplines. These include chemistry , computer science , physics and public affairs . Because each program is different, the rankings methodologies vary by discipline and graduate degree-level.

The U.S. News Education data analytics team will present a webinar on the Best Business Schools rankings and methodology on May 4 for consumers, schools and journalists.

For more information, visit Best Graduate Schools and use #BestGradSchools on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

