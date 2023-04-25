There's Still Time to Enter The Eggland's Best "Recipe for a Healthy Family" Sweepstakes!

Don't Miss Out on Your Chance to Win $5,000 – Plus Other Exciting Prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get your nutrition and wellness in check! You're in luck because there's still time to enter the Recipe for a Healthy Family Sweepstakes! Fans only have until May 5th to enter for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000, a $250 grocery gift card, Eggland's Best and YMCA swag, cooking equipment and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs, guaranteed to plus up your family's nutrition and wellness routine! Fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com.

As a proud national supporter of the YMCA and its Healthy Kids Day® on April 29th, Eggland's Best will be providing resources like nutritious recipes and tips to inspire the health and well-being of kids and their families at the nationwide event. The brand will also further support the Y's mission with a significant grant donation to help enhance and strengthen food access and nutrition education for underserved communities across the country.

"We're thrilled to have the support of Eggland's Best for the Y's Healthy Kids Day, an opportunity for families across the country to kickstart healthy habits as we head into the summer," said YMCA of the USA's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Valerie Waller. "Having support from Eggland's Best helps ensure that Ys have the resources needed to meet the needs of their communities during this national event."

"At Eggland's Best, we are always looking for ways to help families reach their nutrition goals, which is why we strive to provide the only egg with superior nutrition, taste and freshness compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "That's why we're so honored to be teaming up with the YMCA to help support initiatives that will ensure families can maintain and reach healthy eating and lifestyle habits."

Eggland's Best has also enlisted Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to create two easy-to-make, nutrition-filled recipes for families looking for convenient and flavorful snack options! These crave-worthy Oatmeal Snack Bars and Breakfast Egg Boxes, both made with Eggland's Best eggs, are packed with nutrition and energy and are the perfect solution for busy families on the go.

"I always recommend Eggland's Best eggs because they're packed with protein, essential vitamins and nutrients, plus they are so easy to incorporate into any meal or snack throughout the day," said Blatner. "Because Eggland's Best eggs provide superior nutrition, including six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, they are the perfect staple ingredient for families looking to boost their nutrition and wellness with wholesome foods."

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST RECIPE FOR A HEALTHY FAMILY SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 3/7/23 and ends 5/5/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

