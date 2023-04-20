Thoma Bravo Sponsors Launch of Industry Group to Advance Cybersecurity Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the launch of the Cyber Consortium, which will bring together approximately 30 cybersecurity experts with a shared mission of providing insights on sector risks and trends, fostering dialogue among industry leaders and sharing key learnings to help companies identify and navigate the increasing number of cybersecurity threats.

Consortium members include cybersecurity leaders from across the private and public sectors, from former national cyber defense professionals to experts from Fortune 500 companies, as well as Thoma Bravo cybersecurity investors and executives from the firm's cybersecurity portfolio companies. Together, these leaders will look to collaborate to make their expertise, research, insights and best practices available to the broader cybersecurity community through position papers, webinars and other forms of regular content.

"As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and the landscape becomes more complex, there's both a need and an opportunity for the cybersecurity community to partner and learn from one another to help predict and prevent the next generation of threats," said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "With one of the largest cybersecurity portfolios in private equity, we are proud to sponsor this Cyber Consortium and bring together our network of leading cybersecurity experts who are eager to share their expertise for the benefit of the whole industry."

About Cyber Consortium

The Cyber Consortium is an independent industry group dedicated to advancing the greater cybersecurity sector. The Cyber Consortium brings together leading cybersecurity experts from the private and public sectors dedicated to providing insights and learnings that help today's cybersecurity leaders navigate the increasing number of security threats. Consortium members make their expertise available to the greater cybersecurity community through position papers, webinars and other forms of regular content. For more information, visit Cyber Consortium's website at cyberconsortium.com and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/showcase/cyber-consortium.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than US$120 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 435 companies representing over US$240 billion in enterprise value.1 The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com and Twitter @ThomaBravo.

1 Includes control and non-control investments.

