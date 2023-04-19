Teleperformance signs agreement with unions in Colombia

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today finalized an agreement re-affirming its shared commitments to workers' rights in Colombia.

Teleperformance finalized an agreement re-affirming its shared commitments to workers' rights in Colombia .

The agreement, signed with Ultraclaro and UNI Global Union, reinforces Teleperformance's commitment to being a Force of Good in creating jobs in Colombia while fostering democratic labor relations with its employees.

To read more about the agreement, click here.

Teleperformance thanks the Colombian Ministry of Labour for working closely with the Group to reach this mutually beneficial agreement.

